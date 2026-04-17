Singer D4vd has been arrested on suspicion of killing a teenager whose decomposed body was found last year in his apparently abandoned Tesla that was towed from the Hollywood Hills.

Los Angeles police said in a brief statement that the 21-year-old Houston-born alt-pop singer, whose legal name is David Burke, was being held without bail on suspicion of murder after his arrest in the investigation of the killing of Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

Police said investigators would present a case to prosecutors at the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office on Monday.

The office said in its own statement that it is aware of the arrest and its Major Crimes Division will review the case to determine whether there is enough evidence to file charges against him.

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D4vd, 21, has been arrested on suspicion of murder (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

Questions about D4vd's ties to Celeste's death began in September 2025 when a decomposing body was discovered in a car registered in D4vd's name.

Court documents detailed: "Upon removing the cadaver bag from the front storage compartment, it was discovered the arms and legs had been severed from the body.

"A second black bag was discovered underneath the cadaver bag. Upon opening the second bag, the dismembered body parts were discovered."

Further investigations went on to determine that the remains were that of Celeste's, who had been missing since 2024.

D4vd's attorneys Blair Berk, Marilyn Bednarski, and Regina Peter issued the following statement to LADbible Group following his arrest: "Let us be clear - the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death.

"There has been no indictment returned by any grand jury in this case and no criminal complaint filed. David has only been detained under suspicion. We will vigorously defend David’s innocence."

Police launched an investigation into him in February (Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

D4vd is best known for his songs ‘Romantic Homicide’ and ‘Here With Me’. He was on a world tour when the allegations about him first surfaced and the 21-year-old ended up canceling it shortly after.

A timeline of Celeste Rivas Hernandez's death and the allegations against D4vd

April 2024

Celeste Rivas Hernandez, aged 13, is reported missing by her family from Lake Elsinore, California. It is the third time she is reported missing that year, but tragically she is never seen by her parents again.

April 25 2025

D4vd’s debut album Withered is released. It debuts at No. 13 on the Billboard chart, with 30,000 units sold in the first week. He tells The Hollywood Reporter that 80 percent of the album was made on his phone and he recorded vocal takes in his sister’s closet.

August 5 2025

D4vd begins a world tour, starting with a gig in Del Mar, California.

September 8 2025

Hernandez’s severely decomposed body is found in the front trunk of a Tesla linked to D4vd. D4vd’s representatives say he is cooperating with the investigation.

September 9 2025

D4vd performs as planned at The Fillmore Minneapolis, despite the ongoing investigation around Rivas’ death.

September 18 2025

Rivas’ family create a fundraiser and release a statement, which reads: “As many of you know, Celeste Rivas Hernandez has been identified as the body found last week. She was a beloved daughter, sister, cousin, and friend. Her family is heartbroken and devastated by this tragic loss. Any funds you are able to donate are greatly appreciated.” More than £24,000 is raised for them.

September 19 2025

D4vd cancels the rest of his world tour, and the deluxe version of his debut album is not released as planned.

November 24 2025

The Los Angeles medical examiners officer receives a court order preventing any details of Rivas’ death from being released to the public.

April 16 2026

D4vd is arrested and held without bail.

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