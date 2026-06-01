A billionaire and self-described 'biohacker' has opened up about why his sperm is different to everyone else's

Bryan Johnson has spent years trying to optimize his life in as many ways as possible, including a gruelling morning routine, and has now looked at 'spermmaxxing' in his lifestyle.

The '-maxxing' idea originates in incel communities on the internet, where it came as a real life application of character creation menus in gaming.

In some video games players have a set number of points to assign to different characteristics like 'strength' or 'agility', and 'maxxing' is where rather than going for a balanced approach, a player focusses on making just one characteristic the 'max'.

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Adherents might apply this to one aspect of themselves in their lives, like going to the gym for 'strengthmaxxing', trying to make money in 'moneymaxxing', or injecting the scrotum with saline to enlarge the testes in 'ballmaxxing'. Yes, that's real.

So, 'spermmaxing' is trying to keep your sperm count high and healthy, and Johnson, 48, shared one way he hopes his semen is now different.

Bryan Johnson opened up about how he got the microplastics out of his testes (Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

In a post on X, he said: “I have no microplastics in my balls. This should not be possible.

“I had 165 microplastic particles in my semen just 18 months ago. Now, I have zero.”

Microplastics are tiny fragments of plastic from any number of plastic objects which have broken down over time into minute pieces, even particles.

These are small enough to get into food and drink, and are now everywhere from the deepest parts of the ocean to inside our own bodies.

Back in 2024, a study even found microplastics in every human testicle that they sampled.

So how did Johnson manage to get rid of them?

Johnson has pursued many different techniques to slow down ageing (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

He explained that there three different things, saying: “I did all three interventions at the same time. I cannot say which one did the most work. What I can say is this: Going from 165 to zero in 18 months is possible.”

One of them was having regular dry sauna sessions, while another was trying to cut out plastic products for other options which didn't use plastic, which given how much plastic we use is probably easier said than done.

The third one was using a reverse osmosis water filter in his house for his drinking water, which removes contaminants from water.

The trend of 'spermmaxxing' has also been looked at by medical advisor Dr Allison Rogers, who has placed it as part of a bigger trend of 'optimization'.

She told Vice: “I see spermmaxxing as a byproduct of the ‘optimization age’ we are in, when everything, from sleep to fitness to diet, is being monitored, improved, and shared online.”