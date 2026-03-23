Bryan Johnson, the well-known biohacker who wants to 'live forever', has revealed that magic mushrooms may have a negative impact on men.

It's believed that Johnson spends a whopping $2 million a year to reduce his biological age, and the biohacker has been involved in some wild challenges and studies in recent years in his bid to 'reverse aging'.

Now, the 48-year-old has detailed research looking into how psilocybin, more commonly known as magic mushrooms, can impact men.

As part of the study, Johnson took two separate doses of magic mushrooms, with the first measuring at 25 milligrams and a second dose coming in at 28 milligrams.

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Johnson looked into how the drug can affect sperm count, with the biohacker's levels being at 99.6th percentile for men who are under 25.

But after taking two doses of magic mushrooms, Johnson recorded a massive change. Motility, which is the ability for sperm to swim and move efficiently, dropped a staggering 51 percent.

Johnson pictured in 2019 (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

However, the total sperm count change was minimal, decreasing by just two percent, Johnson found.

Many levels had recovered 20 days after Johnson's second dose, though the biohacker did note his sperm morphology was cut in half.

Johnson's sex hormone-binding globulin (SHBG) levels increased by 37 percent as a result of the intake, with such proving necessary to produce sperm and transport sex hormones through the bloodstream.

However, too much SHBG can lead to a ton of issues including low libido, fatigue, erectile dysfunction and muscle loss.

Earlier this month, Johnson shared some of the results on Theo Von's This Past Weekend podcast, as he said: "Psilocybin sits in the world of psychedelics but it's never been bridged to longevity, so we did an experiment. The data was surprisingly insane."

Bryan Johnson is on a mission to reverse ageing (Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

While magic mushrooms may have shown downsides when it came to sperm count, Johnson noted they could change your body's biochemistry and help people to live longer.

The biohacker explained: "My blood glucose went from 98.2 percent in the population to 99.8 percent. It almost hit like a metabolic reset in the brain, resetting blood glucose regulation, which is gigantic."

"It took my inflammation levels down to undetectable, had changes in my microbiome, it legit is a longevity therapy," he added.

It should be worth noting magic mushrooms are certainly not recommended, particularly people living with certain mental health conditions such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

If you want friendly, confidential advice about drugs, you can call American Addiction Centers on (313) 209-9137 24/7, or contact them through their website.