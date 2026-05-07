The judge in Tiger Woods' DUI case has received letters of outrage from locals making a key demand, after pressing the golfer's ties to President Trump.

Woods, 50, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after a car crash in Florida in March, but it's not the first time the star has been on the wrong side of the law.

In 2017, the athlete was arrested on the same charges, after being found asleep at the wheel with a concoction of prescription drugs found in his system.

Avoiding jail time, he pleaded guilty to reckless driving.

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But in his latest DUI case, Woods has pleaded not guilty to the charges, but locals are concerned that his 'pattern' of behavior is becoming increasingly 'alarming'.

A letter obtained by US Weekly, written by a local, has claimed that this may be the 'last opportunity' to stop Woods' reckless driving, 'before an innocent person is seriously injured or killed' on their streets.

The man has urged that the golfer receives the maximum sentence.

The golfer was arrested in March after overturning his car on a two-lane road. (Martin County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images)

He wrote: "This case gives Martin County an opportunity to show the public that justice is not controlled by celebrity status, wealth, political friendship or public-relations pressure."

And the local added that Woods' relationship with the president makes the case 'even more important that the public see a fair, transparent, and independent prosecution'.

"The public must know that President Trump, political pressure, and celebrity status will not affect the outcome of a Martin County criminal case," he added.

The letter continued: "This is not about hatred toward Tiger Woods. This is about equal justice and public safety.

"Mr. Woods has already received leniency in the past. The public now deserves to see that Martin County will enforce the law fairly and firmly, even when the defendant is one of the most famous athletes in the world."

Another local demanded that the athletes licence is 'revoked immediately'.

The athlete has pleaded not guilty to the charges. (Adam Glanzman/TGL/TGL Golf via Getty Images)

They added: "The judge will probably tell him he’s lucky he did not kill a family, a child, or a pregnant woman before he is told to do jail time."

The car crash, which occurred on March 27, resulted in Woods' Land Rover being overturned on a two-lane road, though no injuries were reported.

In a statement on X responding to the charges he faces, the golfer wrote: "I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today.

"I’ve committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally. I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time."

UNILAD has reached out to Tiger Woods' representatives for comment.