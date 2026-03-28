Trump weighs in on 'close friend' Tiger Woods' rollover car crash in Florida

Donald Trump has spoken out regarding his 'close friend' Tiger Woods after the golfing legend was involved in a car crash in Florida on Friday (March 27).

The 15-times major champion was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) after his Land Rover clipped another vehicle at speed before rolling over near his home in Jupiter Island, an area exclusive for some of the most wealthy people in the US.

Woods, 50, was alone in the car and managed to exit through the passenger side of the vehicle following the shunt.

The golfing star passed a breathalyser test, but investigators said he was showing sings of impairment.

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Woods refused to provide a urine sample and was ultimately charged.

"When it came time for us to ask for a urinalysis test, he refused, and so he has been charged with DUI, property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test," Sheriff John Budensiek told press on Friday.

Tiger Woods was charged on Friday (Martin County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images)

The officer continued: "Had there been someone moving in the opposite direction, we would not be having a conversation saying there was no injuries. This could've been a lot worse.

"He [Woods] was lethargic on scene but that we believe was because of what he was intoxicated on."

The former Masters champion has since been released on bail.

President Trump, who described Woods as a 'close friend', spoke to press following the crash but before it was confirmed the golfer had been detained.

Trump told reporters: "He’s got some difficulty. There was an accident and that’s all I know. He’s a very close friend of mine, he’s an amazing person, an amazing man. Some difficulty, I don’t want to talk about it."

Trump described Woods as a 'very close friend' (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Woods has been involved in previous car incidents, including in 2017 when he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after he was found asleep at the wheel of his car.

The sports star pleaded guilty to reckless driving after it was revealed he had five prescription drugs in his system.

Then, in 2021, Woods sustained multiple leg fractures after a car crash in Los Angeles. Police claimed Woods was driving twice the speed limit with the car flipping over.

Woods was not charged following the crash, while police said there were no signs he was impaired at the time of the incident.

The golfer spent three weeks in a hospital bed following the crash and he previously told Gold Digest the injuries were 'more painful than anything I have ever experienced'.