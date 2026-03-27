Tiger Woods has been involved in a car crash in Florida.

Police have confirmed that the crash is believed to have happened just after 2pm local time, near to where Woods lives in Jupiter Island.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office has explained in a statement that they are 'currently investigating and will provide additional details as they become available.'

It is believed the incident took place near Beach Road, where a photo of the scene was taken by WPTV.

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In the image, a vehicle can be seen flipped over on its side, meanwhile details about whether Woods is injured have not yet been released.

Speaking of the incident, President Donald Trump said: "I feel so badly.

"He's got some difficulty. There was an accident, and that's all I know.

"Very close friend of mine. He's an amazing person.

"Amazing man. But, some difficulty. I don't want to talk about it."

The crash is believed to have happened after it was reported that Woods had put himself forward for the US Senior Open this summer.

In a statement to Golf Digest, the USGA said: “Tiger has entered the championship, simply to ensure eligibility but will not make a decision about playing until a later date.”

Woods has been involved in a car crash (Adam Glanzman/TGL/TGL Golf via Getty Images)

While it's not clear if Woods will play at the Masters Tournament, beginning in April, he recently said: “I’ve been trying. This body just doesn’t recover like it did when I was 24 or 25.

"I want to play. I love the tournament. I love being there since I was 19 years old. I’m going to be there either way.”

Meanwhile, Trump told Fox News that 'he will be there, but he won't be playing in it'.

Woods was previously involved in a car crash back in 2021 and suffered multiple fractures to his right leg.

The crash, which happened in Los Angeles, saw the car flip over, with authorities claiming Woods had been driving twice the speed limit when his vehicle hit a tree.

Police said there were no signs he was impaired at the time of the crash and Woods was not charged.

Woods was in hospital for three weeks after the 2021 crash (Patrick T. FALLON / AFP via Getty Images)

The golfer was released from hospital after three weeks, later telling Golf Digest: “This has been an entirely different animal.

"I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced.

“My physical therapy has been keeping me busy. I do my routines every day and am focused on my No. 1 goal right now: walking on my own.

"Taking it one step at a time.”

UNILAD has reached out to Woods' agent for comment.