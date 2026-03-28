Police say that Tiger Woods' refusal to consent to one 'lawful test' means that authorities will never fully understand what happened in the rollover crash.

On Friday (27 March), Woods was involved in a car accident in Florida. It's reported that the golfer's Land Rover clipped another vehicle at speed, before rolling onto its side at around 2pm local time. Woods was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI), but has now been released on bail.

After believing that Woods was showing signs of impairment, a breath test was conducted at the scene, which came back all clear. However, Woods refused to provide a urine sample and was later charged with DUI, property damage and refusal to submit a lawful test.

No injuries were reported in the incident, with Sheriff Budensiek explaining: "... Had there been someone moving in the opposite direction, we would not be having a conversation saying there was no injuries. This could've been a lot worse.

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"He [Woods] was lethargic on scene but that we believe was because of what he was intoxicated on."

Woods has been released on bail (Martin County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images)

Woods' refusal to provide the sample means police will never truly understand what happened.

Sheriff Budensiek told reporters on Friday: “Our DUI investigators came to the scene here, and Mr Woods did exemplify signs of impairment.

“They did several tests on him. Of course, he did explain the injuries and the surgeries that he had. We did take that into account. But they did do some in-depth roadside tests.

“At the Martin County Jail, and even on scene, we really weren't suspicious of alcohol being involved in this case.

“And that proved to be true at the jail. So Mr Woods did a breathalyzer test, blew triple zeros. But when it came time for us to ask for a urinalysis test, he refused. And so he's been charged with DUI, with property damage, and refusal to submit to a lawful test.

"He has a right to refuse that test. There is a court of statute which he will be charged with for refusing to take that test, but we will never get definitive results as to what he was impaired on at the time of the crash."

Woods was arrested on a DUI charge (WPTV)

Speaking of the incident on Friday, President Donald Trump commented on Woods' crash. The golfer is dating Trump's former daughter-in-law, Vanessa Trump.

He said: "I feel so badly. He's got some difficulty. There was an accident, and that's all I know.

"Very close friend of mine. He's an amazing person.

"Amazing man. But, some difficulty. I don't want to talk about it."