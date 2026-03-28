Tiger Woods has been released from jail following a car accident in Florida on Friday (27 March).

Woods was driving near his home in Jupiter Island when the rollover crash occurred.

It's reported that the golfer's Land Rover clipped another vehicle at speed, before rolling onto its side at around 2pm local time. Woods was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI), but has now been released on bail.

Woods was alone in the vehicle and managed to exit through the passenger side following the collision. Police have confirmed that a breath test at the scene reported no alcohol in his system, however, investigators believe he was showing signs of impairment.

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Woods was involved in an accident on Friday afternoon (WPTV)

Woods refused to submit a urine sample and was charged with DUI, property damage and refusal to submit a lawful test.

Sheriff Budensiek told reporters on Friday: "When it came time for us to ask for a urinalysis test, he refused, and so he has been charged with DUI, property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test."

No injuries were reported in the incident, with Budensiek adding: "... Had there been someone moving in the opposite direction, we would not be having a conversation saying there was no injuries. This could've been a lot worse.

"He [Woods] was lethargic on scene but that we believe was because of what he was intoxicated on."

Trump has also commented on Woods' crash (Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

Speaking of the incident on Friday, President Donald Trump commented on Woods' crash. The golfer is dating Trump's former daughter-in-law, Vanessa Trump.

He said: "I feel so badly. He's got some difficulty. There was an accident, and that's all I know.

"Very close friend of mine. He's an amazing person.

"Amazing man. But, some difficulty. I don't want to talk about it."

Woods was previously involved in a car crash back in 2021 and suffered multiple fractures to his right leg.

The crash, which happened in Los Angeles, saw the car flip over, with authorities claiming Woods had been driving twice the speed limit when his vehicle hit a tree.

Woods has been released on bail (Martin County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images)

Police said there were no signs he was impaired at the time of the crash and Woods was not charged.

The golfer was released from hospital after three weeks, later telling Golf Digest: “This has been an entirely different animal.

"I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced.

“My physical therapy has been keeping me busy. I do my routines every day and am focused on my No. 1 goal right now: walking on my own.

"Taking it one step at a time.”