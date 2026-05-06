Donald Trump has once again left his filter at home and told a young school girl that she was 'too short' to pursue the sporting career she wanted to do.

The president invited a group of school children to play sports on the White House's famous South Lawn yesterday to mark the Trump administration's plans to reintroduce the Presidential Fitness Test.

The grade-school test consists of several fitness tests, per its name. Made up of five parts, students have to carry out: a one-mile run, pull-ups or push-ups, sit-ups, shuttle run, and sit-and-reach, according to Harvard Health.

At one point during the students' visit, the president showed them how to do his infamous dance. Elsewhere, a handful of kids joined Trump in the Oval Office where he carried out a Q&A with the press.

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Donald Trump chatted to a young girl about her sporting aspirations (Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images)

He also chatted directly with the youngsters that were paying a visit to Washington D.C, including a little girl.

Speaking about her sporting interests, she told Trump: "I play volleyball and in the summer I'm trying to get into soccer."

"At your height do you smash the ball in the volleyball?" the president went on to ask her, adding: "Can you jump high?"

The girl admitted that she struggles with that so the president quipped: "Soccer might be better."

Take a look at the moment here:

Trump then addressed the other adults in the room and said: "I'm just looking at her [and] she'd be a great soccer player."

Who knows, maybe the girl will grow up to 6ft and become the next Kerri Walsh Jennings...

Trump poked fun at himself too. Discussing his personal fitness regime, he said: "I work out so much. Like about one minute a day, max, if I’m lucky."

Elsewhere in the Q&A the POTUS shared graphic details about the war in Iran, seemingly forgetting about the young students in earshot.

The president decided to start going into detail about the Iran war in front of the youngsters (Tom Brenner for The Washington Post via Getty Images/Pool)

Sharing what he believes would have happened if Iran got its hands on nuclear weapons, Trump said: "I can tell you, the Middle East would have been gone. Israel would have been gone.

"And they would have trained their sights on Europe, first, and then [America]."

People have since hit out at the president for sharing too much information about the war in front of the school students, and suggested that he leaves it to their parents to discuss such sensitive issues with them.

One of his critics penned on Twitter: "Why talk about such a distressing situation in front of kids who were extremely likely NOT THERE TO HEAR ABOUT IRAN."