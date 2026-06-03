After Pitch Perfect star Anna Camp quietly debuted her relationship with her girlfriend, the actress has since gone on to reveal what it’s like to come out as bisexual in your 40s, as well as defend her dating choices.

Anna, 43, came out with her 19-year-younger girlfriend Jade, 25, at the 2026 MPTF NextGen Summer Party, leaving many people divided on their age gap.

The True Blood alum was forced to respond to backlash over this, almost as soon as the pair walked out in the spotlight together.

But she lamented that she is proud of herself in an interview with The Mirror on May 31.

Advert

Calling Jade ‘the one,’ she said things couldn’t be better after her divorce to Pitch Perfect co-star Skylar Astin in 2019.

Anna Camp says she's 'proud' of herself for coming out as bisexual (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for MPTF)

Anna said: "I realized I was [bisexual]. I realized I was, and I want to inspire other people who are going through similar things. It doesn't matter how old you are."

She then went on to say Jade is ‘one of the most soulful, wise people that I've actually ever met, and she's a poet.’

She explained how her beau ‘actually writes incredible poetry as well, and we bonded on a level that I've never really had in a relationship before’, adding: “So I didn't know what was going to happen, but I knew that I needed her in my life, and I wanted to get to know her, and I still want to get to know her all the time. So she's truly changed my life."

As for how the pair are spending Pride Month last month, she said it was going to be ‘loud’, noting: "I mean, we're going to do all the things. We're going to like, hopefully go to all the parties, celebrate, be loud, be loud, be loud, and that's all I know.”

She defended her 19-year age gap relationship (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for MPTF)

But online, she explained that her relationship is her own, and that she and Jade connected on a personal level, despite their different ages, defending the gap.

She wrote: "I’ve dated men exactly my age and Jade is FAR more mature than any of them."

She continued: "We have more in common than anyone else I’ve ever dated and can literally talk about anything and everything [red heart]. Everyone is entitled to their opinion, and I’m wishing everyone well :) Especially this Pride month [rainbow emoji]."

What celebrity age-gap couples have said about their relationships

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor

The actors have been in a relationship since 2015 (Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

Age gap: 32 years

Sarah Paulson, 51, and Holland Taylor, 83, first crossed paths in 2005, but didn’t start dating until Taylor slid into Paulson’s Twitter DMs a decade later.

Addressing the media reaction to her relationship in an interview with The Guardian in 2020, Paulson said: “I think people are fascinated by it, because it’s so not typical. Except for if you look around at plenty of well-known or recognisable couples, when they’re heterosexual couples, it just runs rampant, and I don’t see anybody becoming obsessed by those relationships.”

Speaking about the age gap, the American Horror Story star told El País last year: “For many, our age difference [31 years] is very disconcerting. That’s why I like to represent something so positive and unconventional, because living by predetermined social norms is boring, and why would you follow a path that isn’t yours?

“So yes, I like to represent something so positive. And at the same time, my relationship belongs to me.”

Cher and Alexander Edwards

Cher says they ‘have a blast’ (John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

Age gap: 40 years

Cher, 79, and Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, 39, met at Paris Fashion Week in September 2022, with the ‘Believe’ singer confirming their romance on social media just months later.

While Cher has insisted that age isn’t an issue, she previously explained that sometimes AE ‘has no idea who I’m talking about’.

She told Extra in 2023: “The other day, I said: ‘Do you know who, I don’t know, Clark Gable, [is]?’ [He] said: ‘Yes, of course,’ but most of my references… He’ll look at me and go: ‘I wasn’t born yet.’”

Nonetheless, during an appearance on CBS Mornings in November 2025, the 79-year-old revealed that the pair ‘laugh all the time’.

“I just love him,” Cher said of her beau, and when asked what message she had for people critical of their relationship, she bluntly said 'whatever'.

She added: “They’re not living my life. Nobody knows what goes on between us, but we just have a blast.”

Dick Van Dyke and Arlene Silver

Dick Van Dyke has credited his wife for keeping him young (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Age gap: 46 years

Legendary actor and centenarian Dick Van Dyke, and his wife, Arlene Silver, 54, met at the 2006 SAG Awards, where Silver was working as a make-up artist.

They tied the knot in 2012 and appear to have been going from strength to strength ever since.

Opening up about their age gap, Van Dyke told People last year: “We thought it might be [a problem] in some regard, to some extent, but it hasn't really.

“I'm infantile to start with. I think I'm about 13, so that's been a problem and she's quite mature for her age, so I don't think we haven't had any problem with age at all.”

In a previous interview with the outlet, the Mary Poppins star claimed that ‘everybody said it wouldn't work’.

Silver chimed in: “Yeah. I mean it's like eerie how well it works. People the same age don't last.”