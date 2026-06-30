Reality TV star Layla Taylor has come out as bisexual and explained why she felt now was the time to share the news.

Layla found fame on the hit Hulu show Secret Lives of Mormon Wives after joining the cast in season two.

Layla is a divorced mom-of-two and ends up in a relationship with Mason McWhorter on the TV show (following a brief romance with his brother, Chase).

While things seemed to have been doing quite well between the pair, Layla revealed earlier this year that they had decided to go their separate ways.

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Addressing their break up on TikTok, Layla shared with her fans: "I think everyone's already noticed, and there's pages already making videos about it, so I just wanted to hop on here to kind of set the record straight on something."

She went on to say in the video posted in February: "Obviously, me and Mason are no longer together. It's still super fresh."

Layla Taylor is a cast member on Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Now Layla has revealed that she's bisexual and has been dating both men and women.

Sharing the news on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast, the 25-year-old shared: "I'm gay and I'm bi and date women and men."

"It’s just something that I honestly didn’t really know how to formally address for a long period of my life," Layla continued.

"We're only on this earth for however long we are here and I’ll be damned if I’m not able to be fully who I am."

She also revealed that she'd been exchanging messages with a woman and has since met her in person – even sharing a kiss when they did so.

"We met up, and we hung out and it was just kind of like that first kiss of, like, this wasn't like a drunk moment," she said. "Like this was me intentionally going into a moment knowing how I felt about women."

Her podcast appearance will likely come as a surprise to some as Layla said she hadn't yet shared her news with her Secret Lives of Mormon Wives co-stars.

Explaining why she hasn't told the likes of Taylor Frankie Paul, Mayci Neeley, and Jennifer Affleck, Layla shared: "I know that there's some friendships that are in different places than they have been in the past.

"But I think right now we've just been kind of a little separate since just going on that pause from filming and everything like that. So I just haven't seen any of them in person."