Taylor Frankie Paul has released a statement after a video surfaced appearing to show her attacking her ex-boyfriend, as ABC canceled its already-filmed 2026 season of The Bachelorette just days before its planned premiere.

In the video released by TMZ on Thursday, Paul can be seen pushing and kicking her ex, Dakota Mortensen, in the presence of a child. The video appears to be recorded by Mortensen as he repeatedly pleads with her to stop, saying, “let me go”. The video reportedly shows an incident for which Paul was arrested in 2023, as per TMZ.

Paul was charged with assault, criminal mischief and domestic violence in the presence of a child following the 2023 incident. She pleaded guilty in abeyance to an aggravated assault charge in August 2025, court records indicate. The other four charges were dropped.

Following the release of the video this week, a Disney spokesperson confirmed that the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, which was set to star Paul, has been cancelled ahead of its planned debut this Sunday.

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Taylor Frankie Paul has spoken out about the incident (Natalie Cass/Disney via Getty Images)

“In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of The Bachelorette at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family,” a Disney Entertainment Television spokesperson said.

Paul is known for starring in the Hulu reality TV series Secret Lives of Mormon Wives which follows a group of Mormon moms from Utah who gained a following online.

Following news of The Bachelorette's cancellation, a spokesperson for Paul said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE Magazine: "Taylor is very grateful for ABC’s support as she prioritizes her family’s safety and security.

"After years of silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse as well as threats of retaliation, Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser and taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm."

The spokesperson added: "There are too many women who are suffering in silence as they survive aggressive, jealous ex-partners who refuse to let them move on with their lives.

"Taylor has remained silent out of fear of further abuse, retaliation, and public shaming. She is currently exploring all of her options, seeking support, and preparing to own and share her story."

Dakota Mortensen (Hulu)

While Mortensen said in a statement to PEOPLE: "As anyone who has seen the video will understand, this is a deeply upsetting situation. I am, unfortunately, used to these baseless claims about me and our relationship, which I categorically deny. I am focusing on our son and his safety, and hope that Taylor will do the same."

Prior to the release of a video, filming for season five of Mormon Wives was put on hold after an altercation between Paul and Mortensen, Us magazine reports.

The Draper City Police Department confirmed on Monday that there is an open ‘domestic assault investigation’ regarding both parties, adding ‘allegations have been made in both directions’ and that 'contact was made with involved parties on [Feb] 24th and 25th'.

A spokesperson for Mortensen also issued a statement which said: “His number one priority here is protecting their son, Ever.

“He knew there was a possibility it could come out, but he was not going to be the one to proactively do that because he has always wanted a decent relationship with Taylor.

“It’s been really hard to achieve that, but he wants to coparent well.”

If you are experiencing domestic violence, please know that you are not alone. You can talk in confidence 24 hours a day to the national domestic violence helpline Refuge on 0808 2000 247.