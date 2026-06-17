As I'm sure you can imagine, those who work for some of the richest families on Earth have some very strict (and niche) rules they have to follow.

What's one thing that most super famous families have in common? They have a nanny – or manny.

Most nannies are sworn to secrecy during their tenure and have to sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs), but Hulu's new show Million Dollar Nannies lifts the lid on what it's really like to work for extremely rich parents.

One family that features in the addictive new reality TV show is the Guiribitey family, who, according to the show, have a net worth of around $500 million.

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They're the first client that's seen on Million Dollar Nannies, and the team are hit with a gruelling interview process with Camila Guiribitey and her mom, Tatiana.

See the Million Dollar Nannies trailer here:

Camila was looking for two nannies to look after her two young daughters during their vacation in Ibiza, where the series is set.

Some of the requirements listed by the Guiribiteys included:

Sing lullabies with care and precision – they must be performed 'with appropriate tone, cadence, gesticulations, and respect for cultural nuance'

Maintain a demure presentation and wear uniforms provided by the family

Arrange all food with chopsticks

Match the family's daily aura – it further notes that 'emotional dissonance is discouraged'

Camila also requested that the nannies send her a text every 20 minutes giving her an update on the welfare of her daughters if she's away from them.

Camila Guiribitey and her family feature in Million Dollar Nannies (Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Later on the first episode, which premiers on Freeform tonight (June 17), you also meet a blended family made up of three dads: Daddy Mark, Daddy Tom, and Daddy Moke.

The trio aren't a throuple, however. Mark and Tom are divorced and share two children together. Moke, meanwhile, is Tom's new husband. The three of them parent Tom and Mark's twins, Coy and Beau, together.

They welcomed their children via surrogate. Tom is Coy's biological father, and Mark is Beau's biological dad.

One of their requirements was that their nanny (or manny, in this instance) would spray tan them as their nanny back at their home in Los Angeles helped them with their 'glam'.

The family is also big on social media and said that their future nanny had to be willing to film and star in their content.

The Ibiza-based nanny agency was created by Leah Barrs (Hulu)

In episode two of Million Dollar Nannies, Nicola Wills and her daughters are introduced. Nicola, a British single mom to two girls, wanted a female nanny specifically.

As well as the nanny being a woman, Nicola had the following requirements:

Must align with her aesthetic in public

Effortlessly embody health and wellness

The client seeks to cultivate independence, especially from men, patriarchy, and any male-dominated hierarchal structures

Must be willing to get wet and dirty (when playing with the children)

All of Million Dollar Nannies' first season will be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ from tomorrow (June 18).