TV fans might be experiencing an Off Campus-sized hole in their lives after binge watching the eight-part series, but fear not folks – another romance series is coming your way soon.

Off Campus reached an impressive 36,000,000 views within its first 12 days of premiering on Prime Video, so it's safe to say people were watching.

The show is based off the best-selling book of the same name penned by Elle Kennedy and follows the story of Hannah Wells and college hockey star Garrett Graham. Fans have been chomping at the bit of their next romance fix ever since — so allow me to introduce you to Every Year After.

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The synopsis of the highly anticipated show reads, per Teen Vogue: "Told over the course of six years and one week in Barry’s Bay—the quintessential lake town— Every Year After is a romantic, nostalgic story of first loves and the people and choices that mark us forever."

Sadie Soverall and Matt Cornett play the lead characters of Persephone Fraser (who goes by Percy) and Sam Floreck.

Just like Off Campus, Every Year After was filmed in Canada and is penned by a Canadian author too.

Meanwhile, others have compared the new series to The Summer I Turned Pretty in light of the fact it stars two brothers, Sam and Charlie Floreck... but I won't spoil the plot.

Every Year After is based off Carley Fortune's novel Every Summer After, which has been a huge hit on BookTok.

The new series is based on the best-selling book by Carley Fortune (Emma McIntyre/EveryStory2025/WireImage)

Fans of the book have been expressing their excitement for the TV adoption on social media.

One wrote: "I’m just someone who is excited about #EveryYearAfter and wants it to do well.

"That way, it hopefully gets more seasons AND, ideally, we get more shows like it. Streaming numbers within that initial release window matter A LOT."

Another fan said last month when the trailer dropped: "FINALLY THE EVERY YEAR AFTER SERIES TRAILER, I CANT WAIT FOR June 10."

And it's good news for people who like the series once it's released as the show-runner has a plan for a whopping five seasons.

Sadie Soverall plays the lead of Percy in Every Year After (Prime Video)

Amy B. Harris told Entertainment Weekly: "I see five seasons. Obviously, there's another book that's connected to Barry's Bay that I think will be a very exciting blueprint for us for a potential season 2."

She went on to tease: "We have these six main characters, and I think we'll be adding characters as the seasons go on. I really see this as a series, and it's why we built it the way we did so that we can come back and explore a lot more romance.

"We have lots more to say both about Percy and Sam's love story, but also about these other characters who hopefully people will come to love as much as they do Percy and Sam."

Every Year After will be available to stream on Prime Video from June 10.