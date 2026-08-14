'Goth Baddie' who won Drake dating challenge claims another celebrity has slid into her DMs
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'Goth Baddie' who won Drake dating challenge claims another celebrity has slid into her DMs

Lin Lamar, known as Pinkchyu online, said that Drake isn't the only celebrity she has made an impression on

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: Pinkychu/Instagram

Topics: Celebrity, Drake, Social Media

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

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