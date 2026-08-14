'Goth Baddie' who won Drake dating challenge claims another celebrity has slid into her DMs

A woman described as a 'goth baddie' who won a dating contest with Drake has claimed that another celebrity has now slid into her DMs.

Lin Lamar is known as Pinkchyu online, and often shares racy photos of herself in goth regalia on social media, where she boasts some 2.7 million followers on Instagram.

Instagram is not the only place she's made a splash, as Pinkchyu appeared on a YouTube video where rapper Drake took part in a 20 vs 1 dating challenge on the NELK Kick stream.

This saw the rapper presented with 20 dating options, and having to whittle it down to the final three, with other people in the lineup including UK content creator Lily Phillips.

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It seemed that Pinkchyu made quite the impression on Drake in her goth outfit complete with vampire fangs, even getting him to bark like a dog for her during the show.

In post on her Instagram page posing with Drake, she wrote: "Drake finally found his goth baddie."

But now it appears that Drake is not the only celebrity whose attention Pinkchyu has caught, as she revealed in an interview with TMZ after her appearance on the video.

Pinkychu had Drake barking (YouTube/NELK)

Asked if anyone else has slid into her DMs since the video, she alluded to one person in particular appearing.

"Oh my god, so I'm not gonna say who, they're pretty massive, I kid you not sent me an audio recording of them barking," she said. "I was like this has gotta be a joke, there's just no way."

While she wouldn't reveal precisely who the person was, she did divulge that 'they are a huge musician', so it seems that she made a massive impression.

She went on to say that she is not in currently in a relationship with anyone, and that she is very 'business oriented' and very 'career-focussed'.

"Before this I started doing social media I think it was just hard for me to fine somebody. If it happens it happens."

Pinkchyu also won big in the dating show, with Drake making the offer that they could ask him to buy them anything at all that they wanted.

She won over Drake on the show (Simone Joyner/Getty Images for ABA)

In a move which was both wholesome and also making a not exactly small request, she responded that she would want him to buy her mom a house, to which he replied: "Oh yeah, I'd love to."

And since the show, it seems that Drake may be willing to make good on the promise, indicating that she would pick one out and Drake would cover it.

Speaking about her journey on her Instagram page, she wrote: "I can’t believe how far I’ve come in the past few years.

"Posting content with alternative music I wasn’t sure anyone else would enjoy, to seeing a generation celebrating goth culture."

Drake explained why it was that he had found her so intriguing, saying: "You're just like intriguing and you're from Texas and you have fangs.

"I just feel like I could learn new things. We're like opposites, but I feel opposites attract."