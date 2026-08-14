Megan Fox has four-word response to critic claiming she's 'too old' to take her clothes off

Megan Fox has hit back at another critic who decided the actor is now apparently 'too old' to be posting revealing photographs online.

The 40-year-old shared a new carousel on Instagram this week, posing in a black bandeau-style top, thong and furry chaps, with a green fleece thrown over the look.

Captioning the shots ‘intellectual compatibility >>’, Fox quickly racked up more than a million likes, while plenty of followers filled the comments with praise.

One person, however, had a very different reaction to the Instagram gallery, writing: "You’re still really pretty, but you’re already old. You should’ve taken you[r] clothes off more while you were young. Nobody wants to see a 40-year-old woman almost naked."

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Rather than getting dragged into a lengthy argument, the Transformers film star offered a four-word response of her own: "Then don’t look sis."

Fox's latest comeback quickly earned support from fans in the comments (Instagram/meganfox)

Judging by the rest of the reactions, Fox certainly wasn't short of people backing her up.

One follower simply commented, alongside a fire emoji, "Yupppp", while another wrote: "The baddest ever" accompanied with plenty of love hearts and loving smiley faces.

There was even plenty of extra pushback to the negative comment as well. Along with Fox’s response, another responded to the critic: “[you’re] not speaking for us, fool”. An additional comment seemed to capture the mood in the whole thread, saying: “Speak for yourself buddy. Unfortunately for you, 451k people disagree with you” — assumedly being the number of likes the snaps got at the time of writing.

The exchange comes less than a month after Fox dealt with another commenter criticising her for posting lingerie photos at 40.

That earlier post saw the Jennifer's Body actor posing in sheer black lingerie and a long veil, alongside the caption: "men would have them believe disobedience was eves vice, when it was her greatest virtue."

A troll then wrote: "This s*** is so unbelievably embarrassing for a 40-year-old mom to be posting. 16 year old tumblr s***."

Fox didn't let that one go unanswered either, replying: "Which one of my exes is this?"

Fox and Brian Austin Green were together for 15 years before separating (Jonathan Leibson/Stringer/Getty Images)

The remark prompted plenty of attention given Fox's well-documented dating history.

She was married to Beverly Hills, 90210 actor Brian Austin Green for nearly a decade, with the pair sharing three sons. They separated in 2020 and later finalised their divorce.

Fox then had a high-profile relationship with musician Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker. The former couple became engaged in 2022 before their on-off relationship came to an end, and they welcomed daughter Saga Blade Fox-Baker in March 2025.

That makes Fox a mom-of-four, something critics have repeatedly tried to bring into conversations about the photos she posts.

The actor has previously been candid about the way she was sexualised earlier in her Hollywood career, particularly following her breakout role as Mikaela Bane in Transformers.

She's also spoken about setting boundaries over what she is willing to do on screen, explaining in the past that there were some roles she would not want her sons to see.



