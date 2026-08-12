'Zapper lady' has blunt 5-word response to theory she has a button on her belly to wake up Trump
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'Zapper lady' has blunt 5-word response to theory she has a button on her belly to wake up Trump

Jayme Leagh Franklin went viral after appearing behind Trump during a vaccine announcement

Ben Williams

Ben Williams

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Topics: Donald Trump, US News, Social Media

Ben Williams
Ben Williams

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