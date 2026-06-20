Olivia Wilde has opened up about her romance with Italian prince, Tao Ruspoli, at just 19, who she was married to for six years.

The actress and director reflected on her marriage to ex-husband Tao Ruspoli, whom she wed in 2003 after just a few months of dating, during a recent appearance on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast.

Wilde said that marrying as a teenager was an act of 'rebellion', despite the move being a deeply traditional choice - an irony she readily acknowledged.

But the filmmaker explained: "We did not have a very traditional marriage. It was very bohemian. And I am grateful for it because it meant that I spent most of my twenties [that way]."

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The pair eloped at Burning Man, and signed the paperwork, which was ultimately 'probably invalid,' in Los Angeles by a man they 'found on the internet'.

The mom-of-two recalled: "And then, immediately, I was like, 'Wait, what the f*** did I just do?'

Olivia, 42, opened up about her marriage to the Italian prince in 2003. (Call Her Daddy)

"Because I had a pattern already at that point of spontaneous decision making. And I think that is one of the beauties of youth, but I would get myself into a whole bunch of trouble all the time."

Expanding on their whirlwind wedding after meeting through a mutual family friend in Washington D.C., she added: "It seemed like probably the craziest thing to do, and it was so romantic and insane."

But when she was just 25, she and Ruspoli announced their separation in February 2011, and their divorce was finalized later that year.

The filmmaker claims they're still good friends after their split in 2011. (Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage)

Reflecting on the split, Wilde added: "It was not a very tumultuous breakup. It was just like, this is clearly... we have grown up. We're in very different stages of life.

"And it's funny now. Like, we're friends. I mean, it seems like 100,000 years ago, it's crazy."

Ruspoli is the second son of occasional actor and aristocrat Prince Alessandro Ruspoli, 9th Prince of Cerveteri and Austrian-American actress Debra Berger.

But it's not the only relationship the 42-year-old spoke about on the podcast.

The star also opened up about her relationship with Don't Worry Darling co-star Harry Styles, and how it felt to face so much backlash over their age gap.

Wilde admitted: "Oh man, I don't know, it really did upset people though.

"It was crazy. I don't know how much I understand it yet. That's one of the factors that I never really felt like I fully... I don't know."