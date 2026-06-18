Olivia Wilde has opened up about her relationship with Don't Worry Darling co-star Harry Styles and how it felt to face so much backlash over their age gap.

On June 17, the latest episode of Alex Cooper's podcast Call Her Daddy premiered which saw the host sit down with actor, director and producer Olivia Wilde.

One topic to be raised during the episode was that of the double standards women frequently face when it comes to dating people younger than them, Wilde doing so when going on to date Harry Styles,

The pair worked together on film Don't Worry Darling which Styles starred in alongside Florence Pugh and Wilde directed.

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Filming took place between 2020 and 2021 and Wilde and Styles were later pictured holding hands in January 2021, rumors of a romance arising.

In the latest podcast episode, Cooper addressed how 'men in positions of power date younger women all the time' and 'there's no question,' asking Wilde for her opinion and why people find it so 'triggering'.

Olivia Wilde directed Harry Styles in 'Don't Worry Darling' (Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Wilde admitted: "Oh man, I don't know, it really did upset people though."

Cooper reflected on the 'resentment' and 'suspicion' of the actor which resulted, with Wilde adding: "Yeah, yeah. It was crazy. I don't know how much I understand it yet. That's one of the factors that I never really felt like I fully... I don't know.

"I know that it has existed for a long time in our society. I understand it had very little to do with me. It is something - we've done this to women for a long time. Why is it?

"I don't know. People were f**king pissed. I think that it had also a lot to do with the parasocial relationship people have with him. Which is a burden that is very weighty and not something I envy and he carries it with grace. I think that is an enormous responsibility that all those stars have to carry and it's f**king impossible."

Wilde then went on to share a bit more about the type of relationship she had with him.

Wilde reflected on how 'lovely' the relationship was (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Describing their relationship as 'the loveliest' and 'so so sweet and beautiful'.

"And really actually very domestic and kind and lovely," she said. "I think that we existed in this little bubble."

Thankfully, the judgement 'never really got into that bubble,' Wilde added, which she praised as being a 'miracle' and 'testament' to them.

"I think people were mad, they were just. I think it was just like the happiness made them mad," she recalled.

Cooper voiced how much of an 'important conversation' it is to have, highlighting how women's 'morality' is 'policed' 'to such a different degree than men' 'especially mothers' with mothers who've gone through separations expected to be 'self sacrificing' and 'sexless'.

And if you wanted an even deeper dive into that, look no further than Emily Ratajkowski.