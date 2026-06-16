The model and author has spilled all about the types of men she's experienced since splitting up with Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The last few years have seen the rise of women coming forward to spill all about the relationships they've ended up in - and we are here for it.

Whether it be Lily Allen's album West End Girl and it's inclusion of receipts to now Emily Ratajkowski sharing the sorts of men she's encountered since her divorce.

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard tied the knot on 23 February, 2018 and the pair welcomed son Sylvester Apollo Bear on March 8, 2021.

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In an essay titled 'Motherf**ker' written for The Cut, Ratajkowski details how she and Bear-McClard stopped having sex six months following the birth of their son and a year later split up, before filing for divorce in 2022.

Since the break-up, Ratajkowski has embarked on a new chapter of her life as a single mom, revealing in her essay the types of men she's encountered along the way, as well as why she decided to start up that part of her life again.

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard divorced in 2022 (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

In her essay, Ratajkowski explains she didn't start seeing men again because 'just looking to get laid,' but because she 'wanted to feel a man's desire'. "And to be reminded that I was a sexual being, not just a mother of a toddler," she added.

But what were the sorts of men she encountered like and did they help fulfil that desire?

Well, Ratajkowski reveals one date was 'older' and 'like a walking, talking Myspace page: bright hoodies, obnoxious gold jewelry, with a preference for passé hipster bars like the one he’d chosen' - someone she'd described as 'washed' to her friends.

Ratajkowski recalls the man as wearing 'one of those bright-colored sweatshirts' and choosing to pose against a bar in a way that 'didn't flatter him' alongside giving her a 'vaguely insulting' hug which mirrored one you'd give a co-worker.

Add in a 'nasally stoner voice' when he asked about a 'speciality cocktail' and Ratajkowski admits instead of putting her off, it just made her more 'determined' to sleep with him, describing herself as trying to embody 'a villain' like Catwoman since her divorce - not 'tragic' nor a 'victim' but a 'woman who needs nothing from men'.

Emily Ratajkowski has been exploring the new chapter of her life as a single mom (Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Nicknaming the man 'Elder Millennial,' the near-40-year-old date saw Ratajowski 'disassociate completely,' him call her 'pretty' and ask to 'grab a drink as friends' - she then went back to his house.

She had decided to 'f**k her way into a new kind of women' and the men who followed?

A DJ who was 'the closest man in the vicinity and the lowest stakes' - a 'friend of a friend' - although, the model didn't sleep with him.

Then there was 'Elder Millennial' who was 'obsessed with dental hygiene, psychedelics, and dirty talk'.

In her essay, Ratajkowski reveals she started 'compulsively dating in order to figure out what sort of woman [she] wanted to be'.

Following her break-up, the model recalls being looked at in a 'condescending' and pitying manner, reminding her of when she was a child and believing it was 'crucial to avoid becoming a single mum'.

"Having a child with the wrong man was the fastest way to ruin your life as a woman — it meant having no freedom, no choices, no emergency exit. All baggage and no security," she writes.

Embodying the very label she had once so feared after her divorce was filed, Ratajkwoski plunged her way into meeting up with men again in defiance of the 'vulnerable' 'good girl' she'd tried to be in her twenties.

Although ultimately, she realised her 'performance as the supervillain' was just as disconnected from herself and what she wanted as that 'good girl' she'd played in her former years.

Her experiences with men post-divorce had been 'a silly game of performances with no substance' which was necessary, but perhaps not one the model wanted to continue in the long-run.