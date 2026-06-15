Emily Ratajkowski has opened up about her chaotic post-divorce dating life in a raw new essay, and the details are as wild as you'd expect from someone who describes going from "Madonna" to a "whore" almost overnight.

The model and actress, 35, split from film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard in July 2022 after nearly five years of marriage, following widespread rumours of his infidelity.

An insider at the time told Page Six that Bear-McClard "cheated" and was "a serial cheater", claims he never publicly addressed.

In 2023, a Variety exposé went further, accusing him of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behaviour with teenage girls. He has denied all of the allegations.

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Ratajkowski herself poured fuel on the speculation by liking a tweet reading: "can't believe that little b*** cheated on emrata."

The model and actress, 35, split from film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard in July 2022 after nearly five years of marriage, following widespread rumours of his infidelity. (Photo by Michael Simon/Getty Images for Kérastase)

Who did Emily Ratajkowski date?

Rather than retreating from the public eye, Ratajkowski did the opposite, throwing herself into what she describes as a "compulsive" dating era and adopting the persona of a man-eating femme fatale.

"The character I'd learned to embody after my divorce, in my period of compulsively dating, was a villain: Poison Ivy. Catwoman. Sexual but scary," she wrote in the essay, published Friday in The Cut.

"She was not tragic. Nothing close to a victim. No one needed to feel sorry for her."

Her very first post-divorce date, however, almost ended the whole experiment before it began.

Ratajkowski agreed to meet a sober DJ who lived conveniently close to what had once been her marital home, and things went sideways almost immediately.

According to her essay, the DJ opened the date by announcing that incest "actually runs in my family," before launching into a story about his mother and sister walking in on him watching what he described as "some sibling s***."

"That was my introduction to the dating scene. I didn't f*** him, okay?" Ratajkowski wrote, though she acknowledged he was "an anomaly."

Things didn't get dramatically more straightforward from there. She catalogued a cast of subsequent encounters including a "Vegan Graffiti Artist with impeccable posture," a chef "who thought he might have chlamydia," a "Spanish Gen-Zer who couldn't stop sending me nudes," a "heavily self-medicated Son of a Billionaire with questionable politics," and an "Elder Millennial" her friends bluntly described as "ugly," who was obsessed with "dental hygiene, psychedelics, and dirty talk."

She kept seeing the latter purely for the ego boost. "I'd seen a tweet about 'doing it for the plot' that I'd begun to repeat a bit too often in those days, as if it were a mantra," she admitted.

Before all of this, Ratajkowski said she had slept with just eight people in her life, all of whom she had expected would fall in love with her.

"I wanted to feel precious," she wrote. "I decided to f*** my way into a new kind of woman."

Rather than retreating from the public eye, Ratajkowski did the opposite - throwing herself into what she describes as a "compulsive" dating era and adopting the persona of a man-eating femme fatale. (Photo by Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images)

Did Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles date?

Beyond the unnamed characters in her essay, Ratajkowski's post-divorce love life played out very publicly. She had an on-off fling with DJ Orazio Rispo, was linked to Pete Davidson and Eric Andre, and in March 2023 was photographed kissing Harry Styles on the streets of Tokyo, despite reportedly being friends with his ex Olivia Wilde.

A source close to the situation told the Daily Mail at the time that Wilde considered the kiss "a betrayal." Ratajkowski brushed it off in a subsequent interview, saying "sometimes things just happen."

She was also spotted deep in conversation with Tom Brady at a Fourth of July party in the Hamptons, and later had a brief fling with French actor Stéphane Bak, with the pair photographed kissing in Paris in the autumn of 2023.

Eventually, Ratajkowski called time on the whole era, not out of a change of heart, but practicality.

"I wasn't getting off on the sex," she wrote, explaining she was "too preoccupied" with caring for her son Sly, now five.

In perhaps the essay's most candid revelation, Ratajkowski disclosed that she and Bear-McClard had stopped having sex entirely just six months after Sly was born.

"Less than a year later, we separated," she wrote. Despite the pain of the split, she said she came out of it with something she hadn't expected. "I wasn't left; I left. I knew then that being able to leave, to say 'no,' was the only real superpower I'd gained through divorce. I was brave. Really, actually brave."

Bear-McClard's attorney, Caroline Krass has been approached for comment.