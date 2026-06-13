Emily Ratajkowski is opening up on life post divorce.

The model/actress and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard went their separate ways in 2022, just one year after the birth of their son Sylvester.

Ratajkowski has been linked to a number of high profile men since, including Brad Pitt and Pete Davidson.

She was then pictured with comedian Eric André in January 2023, however, their relationship came to a halt a couple of months later.

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Now, the star is baring all about her romantic life in an essay published by The Cut.

Candidly opening up about her breakup with her ex husband, Ratajkowski penned: "It was a violent transition into a new reality of screaming baby on my aching t*t and ring on my swollen finger. And then, in a time period that felt both instant and excruciatingly slow, my marriage collapsed."

Emily and Sebastian split in 2022 (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

She then revealed that herself and Bear-McClard 'stopped having sex' six months after their son was born, and separated a year later.

Ratajkowski then went on to share her frustrations about the 'condescending way' people looked at her in the wake of her break-up, saying they saw her as someone who was 'unwanted' and had 'been left'.

Later on in the essay, Ratajkowski revealed that she had 'never had a one night stand' before her separation.

Ratajkowisk, who said she 'came to resent deeply the naïveté and inequality that being a good girl left me with,' told her friends she 'just needed a distraction'.

Detailing one intimate night, the super-model detailed a time when she went back to a man's apartment following a date at a bar.

"I was especially satisfied by his expression when he looked down at me," she said, as she detailed an intimate encounter the two had - as he told her she 'looked like Cleopatra' as she was performing the intimate act.

Emily is speaking out about life after divorce (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Just a year after her divorce, the 35-year-old took to TikTok to say it was 'chic' to be divorced by 30.

The post, which came just after Joe Jonas, 34, filed for divorce from Sophie Turner, 27, saw Ratajkowski comment on the amount of 'ladies' getting divorced before turning 30.

"As someone who got married at 26 and has been separated for a little over a year, at 32, I don't think there's anything better," she said.

“Being in your 20s is the trenches, there is nothing better than being in your thirties still being hot, [writing *having boundaries], maybe having a little bit of your own money, figuring out what you want to do with your life – everything.”

She later explained that people may realise the 'marriage fantasy' they had tried 'might not be all it's cracked up to be,' assuring those in the same position that they still have their 'whole life ahead of them'.