Camila Mendes says she suffered from eating disorder and panic attacks while filming Riverdale
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Camila Mendes says she suffered from eating disorder and panic attacks while filming Riverdale

The actress also explained to Jay Shetty what triggers her panic attacks

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Topics: Mental Health, Celebrity, Film and TV

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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