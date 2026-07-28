Justin Baldoni and his wife, Emily Baldoni, marked 13 years of marriage this week with a pair of heartfelt tributes on Instagram, but it's one particular phrase in Emily's post that has fans convinced there's more going on beneath the surface.

The couple, who wed in July 2013 and share two children, daughter Maiya Grace and son Maxwell Roland-Samuel, both shared throwback wedding photos on Monday, July 27, to celebrate the milestone.

While Justin's post leaned sentimental, some commenters believe Emily's caption contained a appointed reference to her husband's year-long legal dispute with It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively.

Justin and Emily share two children: daughter Maiya Grace, born in 2015, and son Maxwell Roland-Samuel, born in 2017. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)

What did Emily Baldoni Say in her anniversary post?

Sharing a black-and-white photo taken after the couple exchanged vows, Emily wrote "Marriage: still my favorite lift. Thirteen, baby!!" The choice of the word 'lift' quickly caught the attention of fans in the comments section, who connected it to a claim Lively had made as part of her legal complaint against Baldoni, in which she alleged he made negative comments about her weight while preparing for a scene in which his character would physically lift hers.

Advert

One commentator wrote that Emily was being 'a savage with the play-on word', while another joked that the moment likely 'did not hurt his back'.

For his part, Justin shared his own photo from the pair's wedding festivities, writing that the couple was 'still dancing' 13 years on and joking that the snap captured the exact moment his pants ripped.

In December 2024 Blake Lively filed a complaint against Justin Baldoni and others alleging sexual harassment (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

What was Justin Baldoni's legal battle with Blake Lively about?

The speculations around Emily's post comes against the backdrop of a legal dispute that began in December 2024, when lively filed a complaint against Baldoni and others alleging sexual harassment, along with claims of a retaliatory smear campaign intended to damage her reputation.

Her sexual harassment claim, among other allegations in the filing, was later dismissed.

Baldoni and Lively reached a settlement in May, after which the Baldonis addressed the fallout directly in an Instagram video posted on July 8, with Justin saying the pair were focused on healing, adding that the process 'isn't linear' and looks 'different every day'.

Justin has previously opened up about what has kept his marriage strong throughout the turmoil.

Speaking to People in October 2024 while promoting a partnership with Purina Dog Chow, he described viewing marriage as 'a fortress', explaining that it is 'something that you build yourself' to protect against life's difficulties. He also credited the couple's perspective on their place in a vast, ever-expanding universe with helping keep their relationship grounded.

Neither Justin nor Emily has directly addressed the speculation surrounding the anniversary post, and it remains unclear whether the wording was intended as any kind of reference to the legal dispute at all.

UNILAD has contacted representatives of Justin Baldoni and Emily Baldoni.