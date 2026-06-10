David Harbour has broken his silence on Lily Allen's breakup album West End Girl, calling the experience 'weird' while making clear he has no intention of publicly hitting back at his ex-wife's claims.

Speaking to Variety in his first public comments about the record since its release, the Stranger Things actor said he respects Allen's right to make the album, but drew a firm line when it came to giving his own account of events.

"It was weird," Harbour said.

"I do believe that it is the privilege of every artist to use their experience to create art, and so I respect her for doing that."

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Allen, 39, released West End Girl in October 2025, just weeks before the final season of Stranger Things began airing.

The album landed like a grenade, with lyrics appearing to reference extramarital activity, emotional manipulation, and a separate apartment, dubbed the "Pussy Palace", allegedly used for sexual encounters.

Allen has since said the record uses 'artistic license' and acknowledged that not everything on it is strictly true.

Harbour, 51, confirmed to Variety that he would not be offering a rebuttal.

"I can't really say that much more," he said, "because it's my private life. In spite of the fact that a lot of people don't allow me a private life, I value it.

"And I also value the lives of the people that I interact with privately. I just won't speak about that."

Lily Allen and actor David Harbour were together for approximately six years in total, which included just over four years of marriage. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

What does David Harbour think of Lily Allen's record

While declining to push back directly on any of Allen's claims, Harbour did offer one carefully chosen thought that seemed to gesture at a more complicated picture than the album presents.

"Stories are complex," he said, "and that's why I say I respect her creation of art to channel her experience. It wasn't my experience."

It's the clearest indication yet that Harbour sees the breakdown of their marriage differently, but he appears determined not to play that out in public.

The couple wed in Las Vegas in 2020 and had been widely regarded as a fan-favourite pairing, in part due to their 2023 Architectural Digest home tour video, which has racked up over nine million views.

The release of West End Girl came at a particularly difficult moment for Harbour, who has been open throughout his life about his struggles with bipolar disorder.

He told Variety he suffered a breakdown around the time of the album's release and in the weeks that followed, skipping celebrations for the Stranger Things finale and drawing concern from members of the public.

While declining to push back directly on any of Allen's claims, Harbour did offer one carefully chosen thought that seemed to gesture at a more complicated picture than the album presents. (Photo by David M. Benett/Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireImage)

"I had a breakdown," he said, before punctuating the admission with a laugh. "I do suffer from some confusing stuff, it's confusing as hell."

Harbour said the timing of the album, combined with other tabloid stories he described as false, created a period of extreme stress that contributed to erratic behaviour he described as 'embarrassing'.

Despite everything, he says he is now in a better place and focused on the work ahead, including new HBO series DTF St. Louis, action-comedy sequel Violent Night 2, and a role in Avengers: Doomsday.

"You can like me, not like me, yell about me, whatever I mean to you," Harbour said.

"But I'm just going to try to put the best foot forward, and try to put out things, in the midst of all of my difficulties."

David Harbour and Lily Allen relationship timeline

January 2019 - Harbour and Allen are first romantically linked after they attend the BAFTA Tea Party together. Allen later reveals they first started texting via exclusive dating app Raya.

October 2019 - Allen seemingly confirms the relationship, sharing a zoomed-in photo of Harbour’s bicep on Instagram with the caption: “Mine.” Later that month, they make their red carpet debut as a couple at The Skin Cancer Foundation's Champions for Change Gala.

November 2019 - Allen is spotted with what looks like an engagement ring, sending the rumor mill into overdrive.

September 2020 - Allen and Harbour are married in Vegas, in a ceremony officiated by an Elvis impersonator.

October 2020 - Allen confesses in an interview with The Sunday Times that she’d like to have children with Harbour.

February 2023 - Allen and Harbour feature in a now iconic Architectural Digest tour of their home, showing off their - shock, horror - carpeted bathroom.

December 2024 - Allen is seen without her wedding ring on her Miss Me? podcast

January 2025 - Allen says on her podcast: “I’ve been quite wrapped up in myself and victimhood lately and I’m ready to move on.”

February 2025 - It’s confirmed that Allen and Harbour have split

April 2025: Harbour is asked about his divorce in a GQ interview. He responds: “Oh boy. I'm protective of the people and the reality of my life. There's no use in that form of engaging [with tabloid news] because it's all based on hysterical hyperbole.”

October 2025 - Allen releases West End Girl, which she says was written and recorded over 10 days. Many believe it chronicles the breakdown of her marriage.