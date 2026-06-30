Cara Delevingne has revealed she dated Amber Heard following the actress' high-profile divorce from Johnny Depp, giving a rare insight into their 'entanglement'.

The 33-year-old English model has opened up about her romantic relationship with the Aquaman star, after the pair filmed a movie together shortly before the infamous Depp vs Heard defamation trial.

Speaking on The Louis Theroux Podcast, Delevingne spoke about dating Heard and recalled her experience coming out as lesbian at a young age.

When the UK broadcaster alluded to the 'Johnny Depp thing', she responded: "Am I meant to comment?"

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Expanding on the romance, the Victoria Secret star added: "It’s because we did a movie together, and it was called London Fields. He was also doing the movie. I think he was pretty driven crazy by jealousy. Nothing was happening at that point. Later, after they divorced, it had, I suppose."

The stars were romantically involved following Heard's infamous 2022 defamation trial with ex-husband Depp (David M. Benett/Getty Images)

Theroux pushed the model to elaborate on their relationship, as she said: "We were close for a long time, and then when they were going through the divorce, yeah, we were entangled. But she was also entangled with other people."

Namely tech mogul Elon Musk, the host pointed out.

"Well, with Elon, there you go," she confirmed.

Heard and Musk were romantically involved until early 2018, after she divorced from Depp in 2016 just a year after tying the knot.

The model claimed that Depp grew increasingly 'jealous' of their romantic involvement (TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)

She has not starred in a movie since the 2022 trial which gripped the world, in which a Virginia jury found that both Depp and Heard had defamed each other, but largely sided with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

Elswhere in the podcast episode, Delevingne spoke about when she made the realization she was gay at 11 years old.

She said: "Well, now I look back on it, it was super evident really young. I knew at, like, 11 years old.

"I had this one friend that I was like, 'Oh, I think I care about her more than she likes me, and I don’t know how, but I do.' It was obvious now, but then it really wasn’t, and I’m very proud of it now."

The model added: "I think when I started talking about it and being open about it, I felt like there was a lot to fight for still at that point in terms of shows about gay people and people to look up to for younger kids."

UNILAD has contacted representatives of Johnny Depp for comment.