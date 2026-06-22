Amber Heard has given some more insight into her new life in Spain four years on from relocating to the European country.

Heard was once a huge name in Hollywood but ditched the US following her very high profile divorce from ex husband Johnny Depp.

Heard and Depp – who met while filming the Rum Diaries – were together for four years, just over a year of which they were married.

But their divorce was far from smooth running. In 2019, Depp sued his ex for defamation after she penned an article for The Washington Post where she spoke of being in an abusive relationship. She did not name Depp in the piece, but a court went on to find her guilty of defamation.

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The Pirates of the Caribbean actor wanted $50 million in damages, but he was only awarded $15 million.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard dated for four years (Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

After the trial, Heard relocated to Spain with her young daughter Oonagh, whom she welcomed via surrogate in 2021. It's reported that the actress has since taken on the alias Martha Jane Cannary.

The Aquaman star later welcomed twins to her brood, announcing last May that she'd completed her family following their arrival.

Heard, 40, has shared snippets of her life in Spain since moving there, but largely keeps her life out of the public eye.

But she recently gave an update on social media after completing a 10k race in Madrid.

"First race glow," she captioned a snap of her in a pink gym set and smiling at the camera after finishing the run.

Amber Heard took part in a 10k race in Madrid on Sunday, June 21 (amberheard/Instagram)

Heard also shared photos to her Instagram Story of her eldest daughter giving her a warm embrace at the finish line. "Nothing beats this feeling," the actress captioned it.

Heard's followers have wasted no time in expressing their joy in seeing her so happy.

"Love seeing you so happy. Beyond deserved," somebody commented.

"I'm so happy you are happy. Queen," wrote another, as Julia Fox replied with a string of heart-eye emojis.

Someone else added: "Strongest woman I know."

Heard looks to be enjoying her new life in Spain with her kids (amberheard/Instagram)

She shared a cute photo with her daughter to her Instagram Story (amberheard/Instagram)

While Heard has moved away from the film industry, she hasn't given up on acting all together and starred in a stage play last year. She featured in Spirit of the People and received rave reviews of her performance.

Vanity Fair penned about the star: "Amber Heard’s command of the stage, exceptional particularly for someone in her professional theatrical debut. As one of the three emotional anchors in the rangy, often surreal play, her character is cut from the same cloth as Blanche DuBois and her ilk: a torrid backstory and a thinning grasp on reality.

"Heard is not only eloquent and beautiful (and fluent in Spanish), but she embodies the fragility and resilience of a classic Tennessee Williams heroine."