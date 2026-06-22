Battle the summer heat with $170 off Dyson fan in Amazon Prime Day flash deal

Summer is officially on its way with temperatures expected to climb towards 100F in parts of the US this week.

According to the National Weather Service, heat advisories are currently in place across the Pacific Northwest and Southern Plains.

Things are off to a hot start in Europe too, with temperatures of up to 108F predicted this week in parts of the UK, Spain and France.

During heatwaves, people are urged to stay hydrated, keep cool and avoid exercise between 11am and 3pm.

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But for those living in apartment blocks and rentals, finding relief isn't always easy.

As temperatures rise, many are scrambling to buy a fan - and there are some welcome discounts available if you get there first.

Amazon Prime Day 2026 may not be until tomorrow, but several early deals have already landed, including savings on a popular Dyson fan.

Find out more below, before it gets too hot.

How much are Dyson fans in the Amazon Prime Day sale?

The Amazon Prime Day sale is always a great opportunity to get your hands on a Dyson fan with discounts of up to 40 percent in previous years.

The sale hasn't even kicked off yet, but there are already deals to be had on the site.

For instance, you'll want to check out the Dyson Cool AM07 Bladeless Tower Fan, which has dropped from $399.99 to $229.99 (43 percent off).

Or there's the Dyson Cool Gen1 Purifying Fan, which is currently reduced from $479.99 to $299.99 (38 percent off).

You must have an Amazon Prime account to shop the early deals. You can sign up for a membership here.

A membership costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year.

The Dyson Cool AM07 Bladeless Tower Fan has also dropped in price (Amazon)

Shop our top Dyson fan deals below:

Dyson Cool AM07 Air Multiplier Bladeless Tower Fan: Amazon US

Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 TP10 Purifying Fan: Amazon US

What is the best fan for summer?

The heat always feel unbearable in comparison to a vacation, but there are ways to get a good night's sleep if you're struggling.

You'll need to look for bladeless designs if you want a quiet-running device, whilst desk fans are best for when you're on the move or working from home.

As everyone knows, Dyson fans are some of the most beloved on the market, mainly because of their sleek and timeless design.

Some Dyson fans come with bonus functions too, such as air purification and humidification.

The Dyson Cool Gen1 has been slashed from $479.99 to just $299.99 (Amazon)

Is it safe to leave a fan running all night?

Despite the urge to keep the fan on all night for a bit of relief, it might not be a good idea.

In fact, a running fan can cause health issues such as dry sinuses, irritated eyes, and allergies.

"What helps you fall asleep is not always what supports your best quality sleep across the whole night," sleep therapist Natalie Pennicotte-Collier of MattressNextDay explains.

"A fan can ease sleep onset, but as the room cools further in the early hours and your core body temperature begins to change before waking, that same fan can start to fragment your sleep, triggering lighter waking as your body tries to regulate itself."

Click here for the best early deals on Amazon ahead of Prime Day

It turns out, a fan can actually have a negative impact on your body's natural temperature.

According to Natalie, your body needs to warm up slightly in order for you to naturally fall asleep and wake up.

"With a fan running all night, the constant airflow continues to cool and dry the air around you, which can interfere with that natural process," she adds.

The 2026 Amazon Prime Day sale is coming soon

When is Prime Day 2026?

Amazon Prime Day 2026 will run from June 23 to 26, making it a four-day shopping event packed with discounts across all categories on the site, including tech, fashion, beauty, home, household essentials, gaming and much more.

This is an upgrade to the usual two-day event that's been held in July in previous years.

Historically, Prime Day has been one of the best opportunities of the year to save money on everything from big-ticket tech purchases to bulk-buying everyday essentials, with millions of products included in the event.

Shop our top deals below: