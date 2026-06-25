Olivia Wilde has addressed claims she had a 'screaming match' with Florence Pugh while the pair worked on the set of Don't Worry Darling.

Directed by Wilde, the 2022 movie stars Pugh alongside Harry Styles, and tells the chilling story of a husband and wife who live together in a picture-perfect town where everything seems idyllic - until Pugh's character begins to realize that something really isn't quite right.

The wife starts to wonder who she can really trust in the town - but behind the cameras there were reports of tensions taking place amongst the cast of Don't Worry Darling, too.

Sources close to Vulture claimed that Pugh and Wilde would get into a 'screaming match' because of Wilde's alleged 'frequent, unexplained absences' where 'Olivia and Harry would just disappear.'

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That came after reports of a romance between Styles and Wilde.

The cast of Don't Worry Darling (Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Wilde has repeatedly denies claims of a feud between herself and Pugh, previously saying at the Venice Film Festival: "Florence is a force.

"As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself," she added. "I don't feel the need to contribute. I think it's sufficiently well-nourished."

Four years on from the release of Don't Worry Darling, Wilde has broken her silence and denied claims there was ever a rift between herself and Pugh.

"I’ve never had a screaming match on my set. I was never not available on set,” she told The Cut. “I wanted to be like, ‘None of this is true.’"

Wilde went on to say that she wanted to publicly deny the allegations at the time, but she was told by her representatives to ignore them.

She described her two-year relationship with Styles, who replaced LaBeouf in the film, as 'loving and wonderful and joyful', despite the pair calling it quits in late 2022.

Olivia Wilde had a two-year relationship with Styles (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Wilde also admitted the noise surrounding the romance and the film 'robbed me of my naïveté for sure', before adding: "I deeply hate the feeling of being misunderstood, too."

Don't Worry Darling arguably had one of the most memorable press runs in recent memory, though Pugh wasn't willing to entertain any conversation about it.

Speaking to British Vogue in 2024, Pugh said: "There's so many times when I've been doing press for a movie and I am asked questions about [Don't Worry Darling], and I always think it's unfair to take the space away from the movie that I'm talking about."

"So I'm going to politely move away from that."

UNILAD has reached out to Pugh's representatives for comment.