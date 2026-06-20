Bunnie Xo has opened up about how Jelly Roll's 18-year-old daughter is handling the news of their divorce, after claiming she was the only 'disciplining parent in the relationship'.

The celebrity world has been rocked this week with the news that Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo, whose real names are Jason and Alisa DeFord, are ending their marriage after almost 10 years.

The singer filed for divorce in Williamson County, Tennessee, on May 18, nine days after what was listed as their official separation date.

And while each side of the split has had their say on what happened, the podcast host has now revealed Bailey Ann's thoughts, the singer's 18-year-old daughter.

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Ann is Jelly Roll's daughter with Felicia Beckwith, but he and Bunnie were granted primary custody of her when she was 8 years old to provide a stable upbringing.

The former couple have split after a decade of marriage. (Jason Davis/WireImage)

During an episode of her podcast, the 46-year-old said: "I don’t ever like to speak for Bailee. You guys know that. Before this podcast, I text her and I say, 'Hey, I’m doing a podcast. Is there anything you want me to defend you about or anything like that?'

"And she’s like, 'I get that we’re public figures, but at the same time, you know, stop expecting so much from us because you don’t deserve it'."

She expanded on how the teen is really feeling, after claiming to have been 'the only woman she has had consistently in her life'.

Jelly Roll, Bunnie Xo, and Bailee Ann arriving at The 66th Annual Grammy Awards in 2024. (Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images)

"You guys need to remember she’s 18. Freshly just turned 18, the only woman she has had consistently in her life, she feels, is being taken from her and it’s a weird transition that we’re gonna have to navigate.

"Of course she’s mad at me, because I was always the f***ing disciplining parent in the relationship because he’s f***ing fun dad all the time."

And Bunnie insisted that she wasn’t going to keep the 18-year-old from having strong feelings about what was going on in their lives.

She added: "This is what we’re dealing with right now and I don’t care. That’s my baby. I love her.

"If she wants to be mad at me for f***ing two years, I’ll deal with it. But when she’s ready to come back, I will always be there for her."

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo relationship timeline

August 2015

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo meet at one of the former’s shows at the Las Vegas Country Saloon. This was before Jelly Roll enjoyed mainstream success. He’s living in a van and only around 20 people are at the gig. They talk backstage. At the time, Bunnie is dating someone else.

Later, Bunnie splits from her ex and asks a friend to give her Jelly Roll’s number. Bunnie says Jelly Roll would call and text her for advice about his daughter Bailee, from a previous relationship.

July 2016

The pair’s relationship turns romantic when Jelly Roll travels to Vegas to film a music video and Bunnie offers to put him up at her place.

August 2016

Jelly Roll proposes to Bunnie onstage at a Yelawolf and Deftones concert in Las Vegas. He tells her: “[I wanna know] will your fine a** marry my white trash a** tonight in Las Vegas?” That night, they tie the knot at The Little White Chapel.

August 23, 2016

Jelly Roll welcomes a son, Noah Buddy, with an ex. In 2016, Jelly Roll and Bunnie are also granted primary custody of Bailee due to her mother’s substance abuse issues.

2018

Jelly Roll cheats on Bunnie, and the pair temporarily separate. Jelly Roll later calls the affair ‘one of the worst moments of his adulthood’.

He says he ‘did a lot of work to repair that relationship’ on the Human School podcast. They rekindle their relationship later that year.

2019

Bunnie launches the Dumb Blonde podcast, which goes on to be a massive success, with Dolly Parton and MGK appearing as guests.

2022

Jelly Roll’s music takes off in a big way. His single ‘Son of a Sinner’ hits No. 1 on Billboard's US Country Airplay chart.

March 2023

Bunnie deletes her OnlyFans and leaves the sex industry behind.

August 31, 2023

Bunnie and Jelly Roll return to The Little White Chapel in Vegas to renew their vows.

June 2024

Bunnie reveals on Instagram that the couple have decided to undergo IVF. She writes: “W/all odds stacked against us, it’s always been hard & we have only just begun.”

February 2026

Bunnie says that following Jelly Roll’s 275 pound weight loss, his penis has gotten ‘severely bigger’.

May 9 2026

The date of separation in Jelly Roll and Bunnie's divorce filing. Bunnie later reveals the couple have an argument, and she says in anger: “Well, then file the f**king divorce papers.”

Jelly Roll packs a bag and the couple don’t speak for weeks.

May 18 2026

Jelly Roll files for divorce, citing ‘irreconcilable differences’.

Lawyer Holly Davis - who doesn’t represent either party - tells People: “It's a very neutral and agreement-oriented filing. It doesn't look like a contested divorce filing.”

June 18 2026

Bunnie opens up on her podcast Dumb Blonde about the end of her marriage.

She says there was no cheating, and she and Jelly Roll are still planning to have a baby via IVF and co-parent it together.

Her IVF journey took a heartbreaking strain on her mental health, and she says it ‘wrecked me emotionally, spiritually, physically’.

She adds: “It was not mutual. Even though I told him to file the divorce papers, I was speaking out of anger and frustration. But was it necessary for us to have a wakeup call and to actually start having these real conversations? Absolutely.”

She adds that Jelly Roll is already dating other people, and she is ‘excited to discover myself single’.

The same night, Jelly Roll addresses speculation around the divorce onstage at Saratoga Springs, New York, saying the internet ‘is a liar’.

He adds: “Me and my wife are best friends, we will always be best friends. I will love her. She will probably be the only woman I'll ever love the way I loved her.”