Tom Brady brutally slaps Logan Paul across the face as video reveals heated exchange
Home>Celebrity

Tom Brady brutally slaps Logan Paul across the face as video reveals heated exchange

Karl-Anthony Towns looked visibly stunned as the bizarre feud reached a new level

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: John Nacion/Getty Images for Fanatics

Topics: Tom Brady, Logan Paul, WWE

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford