Tom Brady brutally slaps Logan Paul across the face as video reveals heated exchange

Tom Brady and Logan Paul were caught in another heated exchange at Fanatics Fest on Friday, with video capturing the seven-time Super Bowl champion appearing to slap the influencer across the face in front of a live audience.

The moment took place at New York's Javits Center, with Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns standing alongside the pair and appearing visibly shaken by the confrontation.

Brady later posted footage of the incident himself, referring to Paul as a 'dork' in the caption.

Fanatics, who shared their own clip of the exchange, dubbed it 'Round 100' of what they called a 'never-ending beef' between the two.

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Paul responded by resharing the video on X, writing: "This happened bc I was roasting Tom for beating him in flag football. And he tries to smack me?? Horrible example for the kids Aura -100 + Blocked. With a torn tricep."

Brady fired back with his own message, writing, "I tried America… will try again next time I see this nerd."

Friday's incident is the latest chapter in what has become an increasingly public rivalry between the pair, one that many believe could eventually spill over into a WWE storyline, especially with SummerSlam season underway (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images for OBB Media - FANATICS STUDIOS)

What is the history between Tom Brady and Logan Paul?

The two have crossed paths at Fanatics events before, with tension first bubbling over earlier this year during a flag football game. In that instance, Brady, who was not on Paul's team, threw a football at him following the end of a play. Paul, a celebrity boxer and WWE star, appeared to take exception and confronted Brady, who was seen backing away from him with a wide grin on his face at the time.

A further exchange followed in March at a separate Fanatics Flag Football event, when Brady took a jab at Paul's high school football career after Paul had reportedly avoided fights that week with former NFL running back Le'Veon Bell, who holds a 2-1 record as a professional boxer, and Rams pass rusher Myles Garrett, the league's reigning single-season sack leader.

"Logan pulled out of a lot of fights this week," Brady said at the time. "You scored 19 TDs in high school. No one cares."

Paul, a celebrity boxer and WWE star, appeared to take exception and confronted Brady, who was seen backing away from him with a wide grin on his face at the time. (Photo by Georgiana Dallas/WWE via Getty Images)

Could Tom Brady and Logan Paul end up in a WWE ring?

Friday's incident is the latest chapter in what has become an increasingly public rivalry between the pair, one that many believe could eventually spill over into a WWE storyline, especially with SummerSlam season underway. Speaking on Cody Rhodes' show, What Do You Wanna Talk About?, on Thursday, Brady revealed he'd welcome the opportunity.

"I need to get an invite," Brady said. "I've been waiting for [WWE president] Nick Khan to come up with some storyline for me to get in the mix." He added, "I feel like I'm retired from football, and I have an opportunity to go out there and still showcase that I'm a little bit of an athlete."