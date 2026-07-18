Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO have officially finalized their divorce, according to court documents.

The exes reached the settlement earlier this month according to TMZ, with the exact financial details kept confidential.

TMZ said Court documents show the pair are splitting a range of shared assets, including an aircraft, cars, homes, and their intellectual properties.

Jelly Roll is also required to make a one-time lump sum payment to Bunnie, though the amount has not been disclosed, and the agreement does not include any ongoing alimony payments.

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Both sides have maintained that the split was amicable, stating that neither party was unfaithful during the marriage.

The settlement reportedly includes a clause barring either of them from speaking negatively about the other publicly going forward.

Jelly Roll has been navigating a difficult divorce with Bunnie XO (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

When did Jelly Roll file for divorce from Bunnie XO?

Jelly Roll first filed to divorce Bunnie back in May. Shortly after the filing became public, movers were spotted removing items from the couple's shared marital home in Nashville.

Despite the split, the pair have indicated they intend to remain connected as co-parents in an unconventional way.

Speaking on an episode of her podcast, Dumb Blonde, Bunnie revealed that she and Jelly Roll still plan to have another child together via surrogate, a decision she described even as somewhat shocking given the circumstances of their separation.

While the couple have chosen to continue their surrogacy plans together, both have otherwise been moving forward separately. Bunnie was recently spotted kissing reality star Dylan Wolf at a Nashville bar owned by Jelly Roll, according to TMZ. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Have Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO moved on since their split?

While the couple have chosen to continue their surrogacy plans together, both have otherwise been moving forward separately. Bunnie was recently spotted kissing reality star Dylan Wolf at a Nashville bar owned by Jelly Roll. She has maintained that Jelly Roll had already been seeing other people by that point.

Bunnie has also made a few other changes since the split, having recently undergone breast augmentation surgery.

She has additionally revealed plans to enroll in classes at Arizona State University as she looks toward the next chapter of her life.

UNILAD has contacted representatives for Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO for comment.







