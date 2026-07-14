We've all been there, stress eating in tough times, and it seems singer Jelly Roll is no different from the rest of us.

The country music star is currently navigating a brutal divorce from his wife Bunnie Xo and he admitted 'the addict' in him came out during this tricky time.

After several days of overeating, he explained how his binge-eating tendencies could easily snowball into a massive 2,000 calorie overindulgence.

Speaking on his Youtube Channel Jelly Roll, he explained how he believed his struggles with the scales stem from the same addictive mindset that had previously fueled his substance abuse.

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Jelly Roll has been navigating a difficult divorce with Bunnie XO(Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Is there a link between binge-eating and substance abuse?

He said: "I've been overeating the last three or four days, and I was feeling myself stress eating. And then, what else happened was the addict in me came out."

An article published to Pub Med has revealed a link to people who have previously been substance addicts and people who binge-eat.

The report says: "Overall, there is substantial evidence that binge-like overconsumption is a characteristic of various substance-use and eating disorders.

"Likewise, it appears that different overeating patterns can reflect addictive-like eating."

Jelly Roll spoke about how binge eating should be treated as a mental-health issue, saying: "People don't get it.

"I tell people, 'You don't become the size you became without having a mental health issue.'

"It’s something way deeper. It's a different thing.

"But once you get to that point of really realizing what you're hungry for, everything changes. And knowing what your triggers are."

What did Jelly Roll say about binge-eating?

He said that there was one particular spot that could be triggering for him.

"We had this show at this one spot that I love their catering.

"They have a dairy-free skillet cookie. I don't eat nothing like that. I'm like a drug addict. You can't eat that, because if I eat one, I eat two. I eat four.

"Later that night, I'm at the taco truck getting the peanut butter fluff. Next thing I know, we're at the rest stop. I'm looking for a chocolate bar. I'm like, 'Damn, that fast, now I’ve consumed 2,000 extra calories today that I didn’t even see coming.'"

Jelly Roll has lost an impressive 300 pounds, largely by walking, working with a wellness team, and focusing on high-protein, whole foods. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

How much weight has Jelly Roll lost?

Jelly Roll has been on a huge weight loss journey, and had lost nearly 300 pounds since he started taking his health seriously.

He dropped from a peak of around 550 pounds to roughly 265 pounds, achieving this transformation naturally through walking, working with a wellness team, and focusing on high-protein, whole foods.

He has been open about his battles with addiction to food, and said in the video: "Like, that's like the hardest thing to understand is that I can't have one burger," Jelly Roll said.

"I got to have five. No, I can't. I can't have one anything ... It's like even like my problem is it could be healthy."

"Like if you put a big bowl of strawberries - if you put a bowl this big of strawberries in front of me, and leave me alone, I will eat the entire bowl of strawberries for sure. Like I've got to take a few strawberries and be like, put the bowl away ... or just not eat the strawberry at all. You know what I mean?"

He went on to admit that one cheat meal could turn into a 'five-day food bender'.