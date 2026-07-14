James Franco has stuck to his promise, showing his TikTok followers footage of the 'alien' with 'glowing eyes' that he claims is living in his garage.

The Hollywood star confused fans when he returned to the social media site last month with a new account, posting a series of strange videos in the same blue shirt, with 'Bruce Robison' written on it.

In his first video, the star made a point to hold his username on a piece of paper to claim he's not 'AI,' and also that he wasn't promoting anything, but many weren't convinced - while others expressed their concern. Eight videos in, he claimed he had seen 'an alien,' and he's now four weeks later, he's now dropped the footage.

In the 2 minute TikTok video, Franco told his followers: "It's been thrust upon me. I didn't ask for this. I saw something and I can't keep it quiet.

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The Spider-Man actor also claimed that his account had been hacked twice, and people were trying to 'shut him down,' in hopes he didn't release the information. “I need to get this out for that very reason that people are trying to stop me," he said.





After a whole 1 minute and 20 seconds of explaining this, he then got to the nitty gritty, lifting his laptop up and showing a black and white surveillance video of someone lurking in the trees.

It didn't stop there, as the person, or 'figure,' was seen peering through his window, multiple times. The 'glowing eyes' he mentioned could be seen with the 'figure or person' looking like they were wearing some type of eyewear.

If that wasn't enough, Franco claimed he had even more footage to share with his almost 1 million followers, which he would be dropping soon.

However, it doesn't look like many people were buying it.

"Lol keeping a straight face is pretty impressive," wrote one fan.

Franco posted the video 'evidence' on TikTok (@‌jamesfranco2319/TikTok)

Many are still convinced it's 'promo' for a new movie, as another penned: “Clearly fake but I’ll say it again, I’m excited for whatever movie this is for."

Those who have dug even deeper think the movie is called Love Meets in the Sunshine, which is one of the three accounts the 48-year-old is following on his new TikTok account.

Others were teasing that the 'figure' was Franco's former friend, Seth Rogen.

"Plot twist it’s Seth Rogen," wrote one, with another echoing: "Bruh that’s Seth Rogen in a mask quit playinnn."

It comes after Rogen said he hadn't spoken to Franco after publicly distancing himself, and had 'no plans' to work with him again.

The distance from the Superbad star came after Franco was hit with sexual misconduct claims by five women in 2018, four of these being his acting students.

At the time, Franco claimed the allegations were ‘not accurate’ but that he didn't want to ‘shut down’ those who ‘didn’t have a voice’.

In 2021, he settled with two women, agreeing to pay over $2 million, after they launched legal action against the star.