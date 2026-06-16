James Franco has appeared on TikTok in a series of strange videos after leaving Hollywood.

Franco left Hollywood back in 2018 after a series of allegations of sexual misconduct, with his longtime friend and creative collaborator Seth Rogan publicly disavowing him in the wake of the scandal.

Now, the actor has reappeared, featuring in a series of strange videos on TikTok which have racked up millions of views on the social media platform.

The content of these is very bizarre, featuring Franco in the same blue t-shirt that has 'Bruce Robinson' written on it in felt tip pen, and writing out his username and on a piece of paper and holding it up to show that it is him, seemingly to show that this is not AI.

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Viewers had a mixed response to the videos, including questioning whether they were generated by AI, and worrying about Franco.

Franco appeared in the strange videos online (Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Speaking to the camera in one video, Franco says: “Hey guys, this is James Franco. Me, really James Franco. I’m here at my house. I’m not promoting anything, OK? I’m making this account because, all right, some serious, some serious sh*ts going on. OK, and look here, this is real. OK, I’m real. It’s me, not AI, not anything. OK? Could AI James do this?”

After writing the account's username on a piece of paper, he continues: “This is me. OK. For those who know. All right. Some serious stuff going on; that’s why I’m contacting you, that’s why I’m doing this. OK? I know, I maybe seem crazy, like, why, what’s going on, what’s the gimmick? No, this is real. Real. OK, I can’t say too much right now. I just need you to follow me, then I’ll know who’s down, and I’m going to show you some crazy stuff. OK? Just follow me, I’m gonna, I’m going to show you.”

Viewers shared theories about the purpose behind the videos (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

The account, called jamesfranco2319, has already drawn in more than half a million followers despite only posting nine videos, with one one video not getting a millions views, while the highest viewed has 11.5 million views.

Given the tone of the videos, where Franco seems to be asking for help and paranoid about something, some viewers responded with concern.

But the real reason behind the account could be something entirely different, and evidence of this could be found in other accounts that this account follows on TikTok.

There are just two accounts, one of which is someone called Christian Guiton, the director and writer of a film called Love Meets in the Sunshine.

The other account is the movie's official account, leading many people to the conclusion that this is part of a promotional campaign for the movie.