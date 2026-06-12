Fans of James Franco have noticed that he has been appearing in a strange new series of videos on TikTok.

The actor and comedian has been featuring in a series of strange videos in an account on the social media platform.

This account, called @jamesfranco2319, has racked up some 514,000 followers on TikTok despite only having seven videos currently posted on there.

All of the videos feature Franco, who insists that it is him and 'not AI', wearing a blue t-shirt that says 'Bruce Robins' on it, and talking about strange things happening.

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One video, which has more than 10 million views, sees Franco saying: “I’m making this account because some serious sh*t is going on. This is real. I am real. It’s me.”

In another video he wrote in the caption: “If they take me you’ll know what happened!” while a second continued in the same theme, saying: “I think I’m being watched.”

Franco featured in the strange social media videos (Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

The videos have each racked up a huge amount of views, with only one of them failing to make it to one million, while the highest has some 10.7 million views.

Many people have taken to the comments to express concern for the celebrity.

One wrote: “Are you wearing the same thing every day or just took all the videos at once and posting them daily?”

Another replied: "James I’m scared."

Meanwhile a third person replied: “James, I think I speak for all of us…you’re stressing us out man."

Others were also sceptical about the claim that the clip was not AI, though in the clip Franco asserts that it is him, before writing the account name on a piece of paper in sharpie.

Put together all of the video give the impression of someone who is going a bit off the rails, but what is the real reason behind them?

People were left confused as to what the videos were about (Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images)

Well, a clue is in the accounts that jamesfranco2319 follows, as there are only two of them.

One of them is 'The Official account of "Love Meets in the Sunshine"', also promising in the bio 'trailer coming soon'.

As for the other one, this is the account of Christian Guiton, who is the writer and director of the Love Meets in the Sunshine.

This is a comedy movie which is being produced by YouTuber David Dobrik and Cloud9 Studios.

It will follow the story of a terminally ill person who is finding a 'maybe-doctor' in the desert, with Franco starring alongside Nick Antonyan and Gene Simmons, yes Gene Simmons from KISS.

Plenty of people were also catching on in the comments, pointing out that the account appears to be promoting the upcoming movie.