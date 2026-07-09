The Ozark actor has opened up about having 'the talk' with his 14-year-old daughter and the hilarious explanation he came up with in order to avoid using one particular word.

It's never exactly comfortable for neither parent nor child to reach the age you're having to sit down and have 'the chat'.

Yes, that chat, where both parent and child are forced to recognise they're both aware what having sex is, that parents have engaged in sexual relations and the child is likely about to in the forthcoming years. They also both have to try and navigate a way to talk about it to make sure the birds and the bees are fully understood, without wanting to be too direct about it.

And when actor Jason Bateman sat down with his daughter to check she was all 'up to date,' there was one word he was keen to avoid, even if it meant he ended up going down a humorously heart-warming path of trying to explain the logistics.

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Jason Bateman had to check his daughter understood the birds and the bees chat (Brianna Bryson/WireImage)

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Bateman - who's just been announced as one of several double acting Emmy nominees alongside a nominee for directing on Netflix TV series Black Rabbit and producing on HBO's DTF St. Louis - admitted he 'didn't want to tell her anything [he didn't] need to' but also wanted to make sure she had all the facts right.

Reflecting his daughter probably gaged it was 'an uncomfortable area' for him to discuss, Bateman told Kimmel he believes she 'played dumb' and said she wasn't 'positive on a bunch of stuff,' in his words 'baiting' him into having to overcome his discomfort.

Bateman continued: "I walked her through the steps you know, and kept waiting for her to cut me off like: "Hey, I got that part." And she didn't for the most part and I did find myself getting to the portion of um... I can tell you guys cos you're not 13... But you know, when the release happens. Right? Which is a necessary component."

However, despite how 'necessary' this part was to talk about, Bateman explains you just 'don't want to be saying the word ejaculate to your daughter'.

"There's a lot of description that I don't want to get into with that," he added.

And the explanation he gave to his daughter instead of using the word 'ejaculate' is side-splitting.

A round of applause for Bateman's explanation please (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

"So what I did, I said, when the male member is inside of the woman's member, I think... I said, it's so lovely, there's so much love [...] I said to avoid that term, I said the penis just screams," Bateman continues. "And it's just the equivalent of the penis just yelling I love you. And then it yells the love into the woman and then you get you baby."

Cue much laughter from the audience and Kimmel resolving: "You should write a children's book."