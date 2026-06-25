The cast of Jackass have been immortalized in the night sky with a n NSFW tribute.

The crew are now set to return in a new film seeing them once again returning to the big, though the official account on Instagram confirmed that this time would be the last.

However, a statement posted on the social media account shared that fans of the show can always be reminded of their insane antics over the years simply by looking up at the sky at night.

Jackass: Best and Last will see the crew trying out another round of crazy and inadvisable stunts, including both new ones and fan favourites from previous films.

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The series first aired as a TV series back in 2001, with the cast performing painful stunts and pranks, before the first film Jackass: The Movie was released in 2002.

Since then there has been a whole raft of TV shows and movies from the franchise, with the last movie outing being 2022's Jackass Forever.

The premiere of Jackass: The Movie (Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

A statement shared on Instagram ahead of the new movie said: "While this is indeed the last jackass movie, you can always look up to the night sky and see their legacy in the stars."

It added: "Yes, that’s right, they’ve got their very own c**kstellation."

That's because ahead of the movie's release the team decided to purchase a number of stars in the night sky.

Obviously that's not literally buying them, but rather buying the right to name them.

This means that members of the cast all feature in this new constellation of stars in the night sky, including Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Jason 'Wee Man' Acuña, 'Danger Ehren' McGhehey, and Preston Lacy, alongside newer members Zach Holmes, Sean 'Poopies' McInerney, Jasper Dolphin, Eric Manaka, Rachel Wolfson, and Bam Margera.

The franchise would have several films and TV series over the years (Stuart Wilson/Getty Images)

And in the spirit of Jackass, the stars have been strategically selected so that when you join them like a dot to dot, it creates an NSFW image in the sky, which has been christened 'The Little D**ker'.

The upcoming movie is set to release in theaters on June 26, and was described on the Jackass Instagram page as 'one last wild ride'.

Jackass: Best and Last was directed by Jeff Tremaine, and Knoxville included a goodbye when introducing the new project.

"My name is Johnny Knoxville, and I'm going to try to not get emotional," he said. "This is the last Jackass film the world will ever see."

The wildest stunts from Jackass

Paper Cuts - Jackass: The Movie

While on paper (get the pun?) it's perhaps the most basic stunt, this one should be in the Jackass Hall of Fame for being the most painful.

Ryan Dunn gave Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O paper cuts via an envelope in the most sensitive places, such as between the toes, between the fingers, and worst of all, on the tip of Steve-O’s tongue.

Despite these guys regularly seeing all sorts of disgusting bodily fluids, this stunt sent the camera crew into a frenzy of puking.

Butt X-Ray - Jackass: The Movie

In the 2002 movie, Ryan Dunn placed a toy car, which was in a lubed-up condom, into his own rectum.

He then went to a proctologist under the guise of a frat party accident, and after Dunn’s nether regions got a quick scan, the reactions of the medical staff were secretly recorded for the amusement of the Jackass audience.

Having a toy car up the rear is apparently so embarrassing that the doctor told Dunn to go straight to the hospital and not tell anyone about it.

Lamborghini Tooth Pull - Jackass 3D

Now, this one is bad.

As the title of the stunt suggests, for the 2010 movie Ehren McGhehey allowed his 'crooked' tooth to be yanked out on a piece of string that was attached to a Lamborghini, which of course set off at significant speed.

Speaking to GQ a decade after the horrifying stunt, McGhehey said that the stunt 'broke my face all the way up to my eyeball'.

"It took nine months to heal."

Poo Cocktail Supreme - Jackass 3D

Possibly one of the most disgusting Jackass stunts to ever exist, the Poo Cocktail Supreme saw Steve-O get strapped into a porta-potty that was attached to a bungee system, and then get flung around as the contents of the toilet engulfed him.

Yep, he was literally covered head-to-toe in sh*t, resulting in the crew physically vomiting when he stepped out.

Steve-O later revealed to journalist Graham Bensinger that due to health and safety, they used dog poop instead of human... as if that makes things any better?!

The Toro Totter - Jackass Number Two

In the 2006 movie, Knoxville joined his Jackass co-stars Chris Pontius, Ryan Dunn and Bam Margera on a teeter-totter, which was in an enclosure with an angry bull.

Despite animal rights group PETA slamming the production for repeatedly using animals as a form of entertainment, this is undoubtedly one of the most outrageous stunts the Jackass guys were involved in.

Knoxville was the only one left after the bull managed to charge the others away, with him getting absolutely thrashed against the frame of the teeter-totter before making a lucky escape.







