A 911 call has given some more devastating details on the death of Top Gun: Maverick actor James Handy, who was fatally stabbed at the age of 81.

The veteran actor's agent, Pam Ellis-Evenas, released a short statement yesterday evening (June 4) confirming the star's tragic death.

"With great sadness I can confirm that the gentleman who was attacked and killed on Wednesday in Tarzana was the actor James Handy," she wrote.

The star was best known for his roles in Top Gun: Maverick, Jumanji and Logan, but his life was tragically taken away this week after it's been alleged that his girlfriend's son, 44-year-old Michael Geldhill, stabbed him to death in the front yard of the actor's home.

Advert

The Los Angeles Police Department reported that West Valley area patrol officers responded to a call regarding trouble in the Tarzana neighborhood around 9:30 a.m.

In disturbing 911 audio, the caller reportedly stated: "I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin.”

The actor was best known for his role in Top Gun: Maverick. (Paramount Pictures)

Authorities found the actor unconscious with stab wounds in his chest, and immediately rushed him to hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Police have also reported that Gledhill flagged down nearby officers and handed himself in for the brutal crime.

Authorities noted that the stabbing is believed to be 'an isolated incident and there appears to be no danger to the public at this time'.

The 44-year-old, who was living with his mother, Handy's girlfriend, at the property when the attack allegedly unfolded, has been arrested for murder. His bail is currently set at $2 million.

A motive for the crime is yet to be established, though neighbours of the star told local TV station Fox 11, that the two had been heard arguing the night before the stabbing.

The 81-year-old also starred in Jumanji. (Sony Pictures)

One resident claimed that Gledhill had been suffering from 'delusions' in the days leading up to the actor's death.

The TV station has also broadcast doorbell camera footage that allegedly shows the suspect pacing the pavement as awaited the police's arrival on Wednesday morning (June 3).

Fans of Handy have paid tribute to the beloved actor, as one said: "James Handy was a terrific actor, his performances were always special."

As another wrote: "This is so sad. I love character actors, and he was one of the ones I remember well."

"Truly tragic news," another added, "Hoping the authorities get full clarity on what led to this, and that justice is served in the right way."