Jumanji and Top Gun: Maverick actor, James Handy, stabbed to death at 81

James Handy, a veteran actor best known for his work in hit films such as Top Gun: Maverick, Jumanji and Logan, has tragically died after being stabbed to death at this home in Los Angeles.

The 81-year-old actor was fatally stabbed on Wednesday (3 June), police have confirmed, with a single suspect arrested on suspicion of murder.

This suspect has been named as 44-year-old Michael Geldhill, the son of Handy's girlfriend.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, West Valley area patrol officers responded to a call regarding unspecified trouble in the Tarzana neighborhood around 9:30 a.m.

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The 911 caller reportedly stated: "I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin.”

Veteran actor James Handy, pictured here in the 1995 film Jumanji, has been killed after being stabbed (TriStar)

When authorities arrived at the scene, Handy was found in the front yard of the home, unconscious with a stab wound to his chest.

He was taken to a local hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics, but was sadly pronounced dead on arrival.

While responding to the call, the police alleged Gledhill flagged down nearby responding officers and identified himself as the person they were looking for, before turning himself in for the brutal crime.

He was arrested and taken to Van Nuys Jail, where he was booked on one count of murder, with bail set at $2,000,000.

According to police, the stabbing is believed to be 'an isolated incident and there appears to be no danger to the public at this time'.

Handy was 81 at the time of his death, and had largely stepped away from acting in recent years (20th Century Fox Television)

Confirming the news of his death, Handy’s agent, Pam Ellis-Evenas, released a short statement which read: "With great sadness I can confirm that the gentleman who was attacked and killed on Wednesday in Tarzana was the actor James Handy.”

No other statement was planned.

Handy first began his career back in 1977, when he appeared on two episodes of Ryan's Hope. Throughout the '80s, he was a guest star on multiple TV shows such as Cagney and Lacey, Spenser: For Hire, and Matlock, with his face becoming an easily recognisable addition to the TV slate.

His film work during that time included Taps and The Verdict.

Handy appeared in 2017's Logan alongside Hugh Jackman (20th Century Fox)

Going from strength to strength in the years that followed, he later appeared in movies such as Arachnophobia and The Rocketeer, as well as a long list of popular series, including Alias, The West Wing, Melrose Place, NYPD Blue, The Practice, Walker, Texas Ranger, and the Young and the Restless.

His final work before his death, was playing a bartender in Top Gun: Maverick alongside Hollywood heavyweight Tom Cruise.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Robbery-Homicide Division, Valley Section, Detective Simonyan or Detective Lopez, at (818) 374-9550. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.