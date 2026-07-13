Wimbledon is a hub of sports fans and celebrities alike, and while the outfits are an important aspect for attendees who want to look fresh, Jennifer Lopez apparently made a major faux pas.

Tennis fans have been out in full force after JLo was spotted in the stands of the men’s singles final at the All England Club yesterday (July 12), nestled between the likes of Tom Hiddleston and Andrew Garfield.

The 56-year-old singer was sat with A-listers as Jannik Sinner beat Alexander Zverev, in a bout that had everyone on the edge of their seats.

However, JLo’s fit has since been called ‘inappropriate’ as snaps of the event came to light – showing her sunny day preparations.

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Taking to X, one person scathed: “@JLo this type of hat is inappropriate for such events! You should do your homework lady!”

So, what was the issue here?

People at home were not happy with Jennifer Lopez's hat (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

It was her hat.

One commenter wrote of the beige accessory: “@JLo just so you know, with that hat, guests that paid a lot of money to be right there , can’t watch because you like to look good for Instagram.”

Another said: “JLo looks like she has made her hat from an amazon box!”

Essentially, in pictures of the event, JLo’s hat is quite the size, and commenters were worried she was stopping other attendees from being able to see the full match due to its size.

A commenter claimed: “The hat is blocking everyone from watching the tennis b****.”

Someone else wrote: “That’s obnoxious. She needs 2 extra seats just for the hat.”

JLo did take it off (Photo by Ray Tang/Anadolu via Getty Images)

However, not everyone was upset about this, with one taking to her defense to share that JLo did in fact remove her hat.

They claimed: “She took the hat off. People leave this woman alone.”

Although JLo has caught the heat from people on social media because of her hat, as it turns out...she didn’t break any rules.

While this is mainly due to the fact that Wimbledon doesn’t have a dress code for spectators, it’s also true because in its guidelines, it does suggest people bring something...a hat.

On its website, the event states that you might need things like ‘an extra layer of clothing’ depending on the weather, and that it’s also 'advisable to bring a hat as your seat may be in the sun.’

It states: “Come prepared for extreme weather conditions, taking appropriate measures when in the sun or rain. Even on warm days, it may be cooler in the covered and/or shaded areas of the stands in Centre and No.1 Courts and an extra layer of clothing may be required. It is advisable to bring a hat as your seat may be in the sun. Sun cream can be bought in the pharmacy underneath No.1 Court.”

So, it turns out JLo had the right idea all along, and if you go to Wimbledon, you can bring a hat of your own too!

UNILAD reached out to the representatives of Jennifer Lopez for comment.