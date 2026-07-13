Shia LaBeouf has made a series of claims about his father's behaviour on set, alleging he was 'kicked off so many sets' after making his co-stars uncomfortable, and that Sigourney Weaver once slapped him for 'hitting on' her.

The actor, 40, is a controversial figure himself, having been sentenced to two years' probation last month over battery charges following an incident at Mardi Gras.

He made the comments during a Transformers reunion panel at the 2026 Fanboy Expo in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday, July 11, after an audience member asked about his experience filming Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle alongside Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu, according to PEOPLE.

Shia explained that his father, Jeffrey Craig LaBeouf, had been on set with him at the time after being released from prison, and that his presence had caused issues with several of his female co-stars.

Advert

"My dad was fresh out of prison, so we were on this set, and here's all these pretty girls walking around. Bad news," Shia told the crowd, before adding that his father had allegedly been 'hitting on all three of those women all the time', in an apparent reference to Diaz, Liu and Drew Barrymore, who starred as the film's titular Angels.

According to Shia, Liu, now 57, was particularly unhappy with his father's behaviour on the 2003 film's set, going out of her way to avoid him whenever possible (Scott Gries/Getty Images)

What did Shia LaBeouf say about Lucy Liu?

According to Shia, Liu, now 57, was particularly unhappy with his father's behaviour on the 2003 film's set, going out of her way to avoid him whenever possible.

"Lucy Liu couldn't stand my dad," he said. "She couldn't stand him. But he wasn't going anywhere; he's my dad.

"So we were just hanging out all the time, and Lucy Liu would always do these big circles around my trailer."

He went on to allege that Liu 'never wanted to be around' because his father was 'always whistling at her'.

Shia then turned to the set of his other 2003 film, Holes, claiming his father's conduct there led to a physical altercation with Weaver.

"My dad's been kicked off of so many sets, dude," he said. "He hit on Sigourney Weaver one time. She slapped him on Holes, on the Holes set. So, that's probably... that's what I remember from Charlie's Angels."

Shia's dad Jeffrey now lives in New Orleans, where Shia relocated from California following his split from ex-fiancée Mia Goth last year (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

What has Shia LaBeouf's dad said about his past?

Jeffrey was convicted of attempted rape in 1981 and served a prison sentence until 1983, according to The Sun.

He previously told journalist Aaron Gell that he had 'a conviction for attempted rape' and had been 'registered as a sex offender under Megan's Law', claiming at the time that he had been 'blackout drunk' during the offence.

His relationship with his son became the subject of public scrutiny following Shia's semi-autobiographical 2019 film Honey Boy, which the actor later said had 'vilified' his father, branding his own script's depiction of Jeffrey as 'nonsense'.

Jeffrey reportedly now lives in New Orleans, where Shia relocated from California following his split from ex-fiancée Mia Goth last year.

UNILAD has approached Shia LaBeouf, Sigourney Weaver, and Lucy Liu for comment.