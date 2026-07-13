Sam Neill continued to make public appearances in the weeks before his death, attending major cultural events in Sydney and showing his support for figures across the film and music industries.

The Jurassic Park actor, whose career spanned more than five decades, remained active throughout June and was seen at both the Sydney Film Festival and a special ARIA Hall of Fame ceremony.

Neill had also recently shared positive news about his health after being diagnosed with stage three angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a rare form of blood cancer, in 2022.

His family confirmed on Monday, July 13, that the 78-year-old had died in Sydney, saying the loss was ‘sudden and unexpected’.

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Those appearances have only been feeling more significant following the tragic news, since they now offer a final public glimpse of the celebrated actor.

Neill became globally recognised as palaeontologist Dr Alan Grant in Jurassic Park (Murray Close/Contributor/Getty Images)

Images from one of Neill’s final public appearances showed him smiling broadly alongside singer Kate Ceberano at the ARIA Hall of Fame event.

The pair posed for a selfie during the June ceremony, where Ceberano was inducted alongside Jenny Morris, Vika Bull and Linda Bull.

Neill later shared pictures from the event on his Instagram and wrote: “ARIA HALL of FAME awards ! Great night in Sydney. Four women i have idolised for decades were honoured. JENNY MORRIS, KATE CEBERANO, and VIKA and LINDA BULL.”

He also praised former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern, who inducted Morris, adding: “Jenny was inducted [into] the Hall by no less than our former NZ PM , JACINDA ARDERN . Another hero.”

As reported by Page Six, Neill was also photographed at the Sydney Film Festival in June, appearing in front of the event’s blue backdrop.

His family announced his death in a statement shared on Instagram, writing: “It is with immense sadness that the whānau of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13th July, in Sydney, Australia.

“Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life.”

They continued: “The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free.

“They would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent’s Private Hospital for their incredible care.

“More details will be shared later, but for now, on behalf of the family, we ask that you respect their privacy as they navigate this immeasurable loss.”





Earlier this year, Neill had revealed that a recent scan found no cancer in his body.

He told 7 News: “I’ve just had a scan just now and there is no cancer in my body, that’s an extraordinary thing.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also paid tribute, saying: “Sam Neill starred in so many beloved Australian stories and he earned a special place in Australian hearts. Wry and dry, thoughtful and laconic, Sam fought illness with the same dignity, humour and conviction that gave strength to his every performance.

“He will be much mourned and long remembered. May he rest in peace.”

Neill was best known for playing palaeontologist Dr Alan Grant in Jurassic Park and later returned to the franchise, while his television roles included Major Chester Campbell in Peaky Blinders.