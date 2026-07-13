Jurassic Park and Peaky Blinders star Sam Neill has died 'suddenly' after his family confirmed the 'immeasurable loss' in a statement.

"It is with immense sadness that the whānau of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13th July, in Sydney, Australia," his family wrote.

"Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life."

The family added: "The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free.

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"They would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent's Private Hospital for their incredible care.

Neill's career spanned both leading roles in both independent films and blockbusters, and was widely renowned as one of the most versatile actors of his generation.

The actor played Dr Alan Grant in the first Jurassic Park in 1993, and in later films in the franchise.

The actor starred in the 1993 Jurassic Park, and many of the films that followed in the franchise. (Universal Pictures)

The family wrote: "More details will be shared later, but for now, on behalf of the family, we ask that you respect their privacy as they navigate this immeasurable loss."

His family did not confirm his cause of death in the heartbreaking statement, but the devastating news comes just months after the star revealed that he was cancer-free, after being diagnosed with stage three angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a type of blood cancer, in 2022.

Speaking with the Guardian in 2023, he said: I’m not afraid to die, but it would annoy me. Because I’d really like another decade or two, you know? We’ve built all these lovely terraces, we’ve got these olive trees and cypresses, and I want to be around to see it all mature. And I’ve got my lovely little grandchildren. I want to see them get big. But as for the dying? I couldn’t care less."

The 78-year-old was diagnosed with cancer in 2022, but his family confirmed that he was 'cancer-free' at the time of his death. (Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Following the diagnosis, he announced that he would take short break from acting, but speaking with Australian outlet 7 News earlier this year, Neill said: "We’ve just had a scan just now and there is no cancer in my body, that’s an extraordinary thing."

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese has paid tribute to the actor, writing on X: "Sam Neill starred in so many beloved Australian stories and he earned a special place in Australian hearts. Wry and dry, thoughtful and laconic, Sam fought illness with the same dignity, humour and conviction that gave strength to his every performance.

"He will be much mourned and long remembered. May he rest in peace."

Despite starring in numerous classic movies, on television, Neill was perhaps best known for playing the ruthless Major Chester Campbell, a determined detective tasked with bringing down the Shelby family in the first two seasons of Peaky Blinders.