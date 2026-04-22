One of the stars of A&E reality TV mega-hit Storage Wars has sadly died at the age of 67 at his home in the Lake Havasu area of Arizona, according to a police report.

News of Darrel Sheets' death emerged following the publication of a police report on Wednesday, April 22, which detailed how police officers were called to the TV star's home in the early hours, after someone discovered a body at the address.

The police report reads: "On April 22, 2026, at approximately 2:00am, officers with the Lake Havasu City Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 1500 block of Chandler Drive in reference to a reported deceased individual."

Sheets rose to prominence and gained a large following as a result of his role on the globally popular storage auction show, where he was one of the most well-known buyers of vacant units - with the catchphrase 'this is the WOW factor!'

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Darrell Sheets was involved in 'Storage Wars' from its very first season (Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

When officers arrived at the TV star's home on Wednesday morning, they tragically found Sheets with what the force described as 'a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.'

The police pronounced Sheets dead at his home and notified Lake Havasu City Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit, which then took over the scene and the investigation into his apparent suicide.

"The body was ultimately turned over to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s office for further investigation," the police report stated, adding that Sheets' family had been notified.

Law enforcement also appealed for anyone who can help with their investigation to come forward, saying: "This incident remains under active investigation, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

"Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lake Havasu City Police Department at 928-855-1171."

A spokesperson for A&E said in a statement: "We are saddened by the passing of a beloved member of our Storage Wars family, Darrell "The Gambler" Sheets. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

Darrell Sheets, AKA 'The Gambler', only stopped working with 'Storage Wars' in 2023 (Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Sheets retired from Storage Wars in its 15th season, which released in 2023, more than 13 years after the reality TV show about finding hidden treasures in old storage containers took the world by storm.

The man who was also known as 'The Gambler' on the show ultimately starred in an astonishing 163 episodes of the show before parting ways with the prolific A&E series.

He initially appeared alongside his son Brandon Sheets, who had the nickname 'the Sidebet', though Brandon left in season nine.

In 2019, a couple of years before Darrell stepped back from the show that made him famous, the professional auction buyer suffered some medical issues, including a heart attack that required surgery.

After retiring to Lake Havasu, Sheets set up his own antique and salvage store, which he comically called 'Havasu Show Me Your Junk', though he didn't have the same luck as he did in storage hunting - where he even uncovered four paintings by Pablo Picasso and a handwritten letter by Abraham Lincoln.

In 2012, he earned what was then the biggest payout on the show's history, gambling $3,600 on a storage locker which turned out to contain a collection of original art by Mexican painter Frank Gutierrez worth $300,000.

Darrell Sheets once scored the most valuable find in Storage Wars' history (Instagram/darrellgambler)

Following the discovery, Sheets revealed he had met with the artist, 'giving him back a lot of his personal items'.

He added: "He is a very wonderful man."

Following the news of Darrell's passing, fans have rushed to share tributes, with one writing: "Damn that’s awful! He was great on Storage Wars! RIP!"

Another said: "I encountered him when I was working at Disneyland…nice guy and may he rest in peace. Mental Health Matters and you’re not alone!"

A third added: "This has really upset me seeing this. Darrell was my favourite on Storage Wars I was only watching him on it this morning. It’s ok not to be ok, reach out please."

If you or someone you know is struggling or in a mental health crisis, help is available through Mental Health America. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting MHA to 741741.

If you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.