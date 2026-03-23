Leonid Radvinsky, the billionaire owner of OnlyFans, the world's largest adult modelling service, has died at the age of 43.

Today (March 23), a spokesperson for the site announced his death in a statement, which reads: "We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Leo Radvinsky. Leo passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer.

"His family have requested privacy at this difficult time."

Radvinsky was born in Ukraine and grew up in Chicago, studying economics at Northwestern University and graduating in 2002.

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In 2018, he bought a 75 percent share in Fenix International Limited, the company behind the site, which was founded in 2016 by British entrepreneur Tim Stokely.

The businessman served as the company's director and majority shareholder and rarely gave public interviews.

This wasn't the first pivot into the adult industry, as in 2004, Radvinsky had founded an adult camming website, MyFreeCams.

Leonid Radvinsky has died at age 43 (LinkedIn/leoradvinsky)

The profits from these businesses led him to found a venture capital fund, Leo, in 2009, which focused primarily on technology start-ups.

Five years after Radvinsky's takeover of the business from Stokely, OnlyFans was generating $6.6 billion in annual revenue as people around the world began creating profiles and sharing paid-for content on the platform.

With his majority stake, he received a $472 million dividend payout in that year alone, and his total dividends in the eight years since his purchase have reached nearly $2 billion.

Much of his early success came from businesses that generated profit from website referrals, initially creating sites that aggregated passwords for pornography websites that would generate him money with every click.

One website alone made him $1.8 million in a year, according to Business Insider.

Nine years later, the Ukrainian-American would make the acquisition that launched his wealth into the stratosphere with OnlyFans.

The businessman purchased OnlyFans in 2018 (Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

According to the BBC, OnlyFans takes a 20 percent share of payments made on the site, which hosts a ton of content, from cooking to more adult-oriented material.

The company generated $1.4 billion in revenue and had more than 377 million subscribers in 2024, with around 4.6 million creators posting to the site, according to a Companies House filing.

His death throws the future of the controversial company into jeopardy, according to Bloomberg, which reported in January on an early exploration of a potential buyout by a private investment firm, supposedly valuing the business at $5.5 billion.

Forbes estimated that since he first became a billionaire in 2021, Radvinsky's net worth had more than doubled to $4.7 million by the time of his passing.

Outside of his businesses, the company says Radvinsky had supported 'several philanthropic projects globally', though didn't go into specifics.

In 2024, Radvinsky and his wife created a $23 million grant program for cancer research projects, which they announced at an event focused on gastrointestinal health research.