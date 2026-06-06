Dwayne Johnson has fired back at an influencer who called him out for selling shampoo with his skincare brand.

Pointing out the irony of a bald man selling shampoo, TikTok user Katy Napier (@happyyellowco) shared a clip of herself browsing products from the actor's Papatui brand in a shop.

"Don't give up on your dreams. The Rock is selling shampoo and conditioner, and he’s bald," she said.

The video, which showed Johnson's range of products and a advertising featuring a photograph of him smiling, quickly went viral, racking up over five million likes.

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It wasn't long until it reached The Rock, 54, who luckily saw the humorous side of Napier's video.

In response, he shared a clip of himself sporting the wig he wears to play Maui in the live-action Moana film.

Dwayne Johnson hit back at an influencer who mocked his beauty brand (Gerald Matzka/Getty Images)

“Ok this made me belly laugh.. HARD," Johnson penned. "“And hey, sometimes a Demigod’s radiant and ravishing hair needs shampoo/conditioner. You’re Welcooooome Love ~ Maui."

He went on to make sure that Napier knew there were no hard feelings, adding, "Ps ~ I got a little gift coming your way," and tagging her TikTok account.

The Jumanji star launched Papatui back in early 2024. The company sells a range of men's skincare and grooming products, all boasting 'science-backed, clean ingredients'.

Cologne, moisturiser, face cleansers and tattoo balm are among the products on offer, with prices ranging from $8 for a bar of soap up to $164 for the entire range.

When Johnson launched Papatui two years ago, there was confusion from fans when they noticed that shampoo was on offer.

At the time, one person quipped on social media,"I’m not gonna buy shampoo from a hairless man," while another said Johnson had "no business in the shampoo department."

But the actor has explained why he decided to open the company, revealing that it was all down to fans' interest in his grooming routine.

"The interaction is always the same when it comes to [asking about my skin routine],” Johnson told GQ.

“They start looking around like, ‘Hey, can I ask you: What do you do?’ I wanted to get guys in the space of being comfortable owning our skin care and our self-care because we like to think - we try our best, by the way - to own all these other areas.”

He also added, “I’m certainly no expert, but I’ve been lucky enough to have access to some of the best.”