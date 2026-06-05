Anthony Head, the British actor known for his roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Ted Lasso, has died at the age of 72.

The news of Head's passing was announced in a statement by his daughters, who told the Press Association that he had 'passed away peacefully'.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of our extraordinary father, Anthony Head,” they said.

His death came as a result of complications due to pneumonia, the family said, adding that he was 'surrounded' by his loved ones at the time of his death.

Advert

Anthony Head passed away due to complications with pneumonia (Antony Jones/UK Press via Getty Images)

The statement from Emily and Daisy Head, who are both actors themselves, continued: “It has been, and forever will be, an honour and a privilege to be his daughters, and to have witnessed firsthand the impact both he and his work have had on so many. We know how dearly he will be missed by friends, colleagues, and fans of the shows he was in – he loved his job very much, and he always considered himself incredibly lucky, to have been able to work alongside such exceptionally talented people, in such wonderful productions, across a career that spanned several decades.”

Head's first acting credit came in 1978, according to IMDb, and in the early stages of his career he appeared in TV shows such as The Detectives and Highlander, but it was Head's role in Buffy the Vampire Slayer that shot him into the spotlight in the late 1990s, when he landed the role of Rupert Giles.

He starred as Rupert Giles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer (Fotos International/Courtesy of Getty Images)

Over the following years, he went on to appear in titles including Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance and Bridgerton, as well as playing the role of another Rupert, Rupert Mannion, in Ted Lasso.

Emily and Daisy spoke of the importance of their father's work as they concluded their statement, saying: “Our grief is far greater than the hole he has left behind, but we know his legacy will live on, in the shows he was a part of, and in the audiences that love them.

“How lucky we are to know we are able to watch him doing what he loved, even when he is no longer with us. We kindly ask that our privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

Several of Head's co-stars have already paid tribute on social media:

Eliza Dushku - Faith, Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Eliza Dushku as Faith in Buffy (Warner Bros)

"Tony H. For every scene and time shared, I give thanks. Rest in love and peace, kind sir. A dear one."

Julie Benz - Darla, Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Julie Benz as Darla in Buffy (Warner Bros)

"I didn't know him well, but every interaction I had with him was met with kindness, generosity, and a great sense of humour.

"A truly lovely human. Sending love to his family, friends, and everyone who knew him."

David Boreanaz - Angel, Buffy the Vampire Slayer

David Boreanaz as Angel in Buffy (Getty Images/Handout)

"RIP... he was so kind and generous of a soul."

Brett Goldstein - Roy Kent, Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein in Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

"Anthony Head was a brilliant actor who played the worst person in the world, which was an incredible skill because he was the best person. Infinitely charming and kind and fun and a joy. He will be sorely missed. Love to his family."