The star of the long-awaited Buffy The Vampire Slayer reboot has responded after it was revealed that Hulu had scrapped the project.

Ryan Kiera Armstrong, who was supposed to play the lead in the series, has taken to social media to talk about the sudden cancellation of the show.

For years people have been asking for more of Buffy, which saw Sarah Michelle Gellar kick ass and take names whilst also attending high school classes in the fictional town of Sunnydale.

Gellar had long rejected the idea of a reboot, but once director Chloe Zhao pitched her an offer she loved, it was all lights, camera, and action.

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However, after filming had already taken place, the stars announced that Hulu had pulled the project.

Armstrong, 16, took to her Instagram Story to reveal all, as she fought back tears in her address to fans.

“I’m sure many of you have already heard the news by now,” Armstrong began on Saturday, March 14, adding: “I wanted to come on here and say thank you for all of the support that you guys have given me and this show throughout the last couple months. It’s been really special.”

The only picture IMDB has of the new show (IMDB)

She explained that she was ‘proud’ of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale pilot episode, but was ‘sad that [fans] won’t be able to see it.’

“It doesn’t take away from the amazing experience that I had,” she added.

“I also want to say thank you to all the fans who believed in this new chapter, and who believed in me, so thank you guys,” she went on to say in the clip. “Thank you to the cast I worked with. You guys are awesome.”

The actress then went on to give it a positive spin, stating: “I guess all I want to say is we brought this back for you guys and Buffy is such a big part of all of our lives. It’s not going anywhere! Who knows what the future will hold?”

The news came just hours after the star shared an image of herself on set.

As for Buffy alum, Gellar – she too spoke out about the sad news, sharing how she was ‘really sad’ to announce the discontinuation of the show.

“So I am really sad to have to share this, but I wanted you all to hear it from me – unfortunately Hulu has decided not to move forward with Buffy: New Sunnydale,” Gellar said. “I want to thank [director] Chloe Zhao because I never thought I would find myself back in Buffy’s stylish yet affordable boots and thanks to Chloe I was reminded how much I love her and how much she means not only to me but to all of you. And this doesn’t change any of that.”

Others who were supposed to feature regularly on the show include Faly Rakotohavana, Ava Jean, Sarah Bock, Daniel Di Tomasso and Jack Cutmore-Scott.

UNILAD reached out to Hulu for comment.