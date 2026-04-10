Warning – this article contains spoilers for Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair

Malcolm and his frantic family are officially back on our screens after a 20-year hiatus, and you'll be pleased to know that the long wait was worth it.

Nostalgia is rife at the moment, with Bill Lawrence's well-loved sitcom Scrubs having a recent revival on Disney+ and Hulu. Now Malcolm in the Middle has followed suit and TV fans have been gifted with a four-part special that premiers today (April 10).

Malcolm in the Middle was a hit American sitcom that aired between 2000 and 2006 that saw middle child Malcolm trying to navigate life with his chaotic family.

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A key part of a reboot is getting the original cast back, and Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair has well and truly done that.

Apart from the actor who played Dewey, Eric Per Sullivan, pretty much all of the cast has made a come back. These include Bryan Cranston (Hal), Jane Kaczmarek (Lois), Justin Berfield (Reese), Christopher Masterson (Francis), and – obviously – Frankie Muniz as Malcolm himself.

But Malcolm's family aren't the only ones to make a return in the highly anticipated reboot – which is brilliant, by the way. Some others familiar faces are also back...

Piama

Of course Francis' fiery wife Piama would feature in 'Life's Still Unfair' (Fox Network)

Francis' wife Piama, played by Emy Coligado, is back in Life's Still Unfair, and she and her husband have some very happy news to share on the show — that being that they're expecting their first child.

Piama was originally introduced on the show in season three after she and Francis abruptly married in Alaska without the rest of the family's knowledge.

Stevie

Craig Lamar Traylor's character Stevie features in the reboot (Fox Network)

Of course Malcolm's best pal Stevie was going to be back for the reboot.

Played by Craig Lamar Traylor, Stevie is still extremely asthmatic and struggles to string a sentence together without taking several breaths between each word.

Stevie's all grown up in the reboot and is happily married with a child.

Craig

Lois' co-worker Craig still works at the same drug store (Fox Network)

Craig, portrayed by David Anthony Higgins, is also back for the reboot. He's best known for playing Lois' Lucky Aide co-worker, which he's now the manager of.

Craig's love for Lois was pretty obvious in the previous seasons, despite the fact she's happily married to Hal (and still is, you'll be pleased to know).

Gretchen

The famous Gretchen is back! (Fox Network)

The super hilarious Gretchen (Meagen Fay) also makes a cameo in Life's Still Unfair, but her beloved husband Otto doesn't. Kenneth Mars, who played Otto, passed away in 2011.

The pair were best known for running The Grotto, a ranch where Francis worked at throughout seasons four to six.

Eric, Ken, and Drew

Francis' friends from military school make an appearance (Fox Network)

Francis' bonehead pals are make a cameo in the reboot at Hal and Lois' 40th wedding anniversary party.

Still acting like the frat boys they were two decades ago, Eric (Eric Nenninger), Ken (Arjay Smith), and Drew (Drew Powell) rock up drunk to the celebrations.

Abe

Abe has several scenes in the Malcolm in the Middle reboot (Fox Network)

Stevie's dad and Hal's close friend Abe returns in the series. Gary Anthony Williams plays the returning character and, ever the good friend, he supports Hal and his unusual endeavours in the reboot.

Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.